Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Tyler Richardson was chosen by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for April. Richardson is the son of Rick and Tammy Richardson of Fairfield.
During his high school career Richardson has been involved in the following school activities: soccer, first through 12th grades; track, 9; National Honors Society, 11-12; Foreign Language Club, 11-12; student council, 10-12; and tutoring, 11-12.
Outside of school Richardson’s activities include club soccer, skiing, AYSO soccer coach/referee, and hanging out with friends.
Richardson has made the Distinguished Honor roll, 9-12; soccer captain, 12; and lettered in soccer, 9-12. His future plans are to attend Lehigh University to major in chemical engineering. Richardson had a summer internship at Akonni Biosystems working in a lab.
