Each month the New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club monthly recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
The students recognized in October are Duc Do from New Oxford High School and Nathan Edmondson from Bermudian Springs High School.
Do was presented by Belinda Walde, faculty sponsor
Do is a member of the National Honor Society. He plays the saxophone in the high school band and is involved in club soccer. He also participates in Tae Kwon Do. Do is a very intelligent, top notch student who is highly motivated and does a lot of independent work. He is described as a kind, emphatic, polite, young man who serves as a leader to help others and actively seeks ways to do so. Do would like to play college soccer and this is a factor in his decision of where he wants to apply to college. He plans to study to be a physician assistant. Do is the son of Si Do and My-Dung Nguyen.
Nathan Edmondson was presented by Shane Miller, faculty sponsor
Edmondson is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as president of the Interact Club. He is the captain of the tennis team, Quiz Bowl captain, Science Olympiad medalist and plays on the drumline in the marching band. Edmondson is described as a model student with a positive attitude and is a humble, kind leader. Edmondson plans to attend either Cornell University or Princeton University to study engineering or computer science. He is the son of Jenny Edmondson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.