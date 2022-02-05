Three New Oxford High School students captured first place for their welding skills in the recent district SkillsUSA competition.
Seniors Beauen Garman and Camden Elmo and junior Alaina Myers fabricated a wood-fired pizza oven.
In early January, they were given a package of carbon steel. Told contestants had to use at least 75 percent of the materials, the trio ended up with only 10 percent excess.
Teams from area schools were judged based on the quality of their final product, as well as design drawings and a welding knowledge exam.
None of the three had any prior experience welding experience before enrolling in the school’s expansive Colonial Career and Technology Center.
The center offers three state-approved tracks in engineering, family consumer science, and welding.
Subjects offered range from interior design to woodworking, small engine repair to welding, data processing, electronics, and robotics.
Given the nature of the project, in addition to perfecting their welding skills, the students consulted with food science teachers. Their goal was to create an oven capable of baking a perfect pizza in 15 minutes.
The food teachers helped the welding team “figure out where to put the fire” to optimize even heating.
Armed with the knowledge acquired from the cooking experts, the threesome built a cardboard model using high-tech design equipment in one of the school’s labs.
In creating the oven from steel, the biggest challenge came with fabricating door hinges for the oven and wood bin.
After some head-scratching, the students said they patterned the doors after Jeep models that have removeable doors.
Once the oven was completed, the team gave it a trial run, baking a pizza Myers made from scratch, which her team members described as “very good.”
The team logged a total of 103 hours on the project in less than three weeks, spending evenings and weekends in addition to class time in the school’s state-of-the-art technical education wing.
Rick Jones, welding and metal fabrication instructor, expressed his admiration for the students’ dedication.
“There were weekends when their peers were out doing what teenagers do,” he said.
On one Saturday, the welding trio put in a nine-hour day, working until 9 p.m., he said.
Jones praised the students “work ethic, drive for perfection and creativity.”
“Working with them makes my job very enjoyable,” he said.
Jones also expressed appreciation for the Conewago Valley School District’s administration and board, which made the commitment to build the tech facility in 2019.
In the spring, the student welders will compete with tech students at the state-level SkillsUSA competition. Winners there will go on to a national contest, followed by the U.S. sending its best to a World Skills international event.
Looking to the future, the three young welders plan to pursue careers in technical fields.
Garman is already working part time for a York fabricating firm and plans to continue after graduation. Elmo has plans to attend Penn Tech for advanced training in weld engineering. Myers said she also aspires to a career in the field.
“I like to get my hands dirty. It’s not only a man’s world,” said Myers.
Women are a small minority in the commercial welding arena, she said, noting with persistence “you can do anything you want.”
“Everybody has their own path,” Myers said.
