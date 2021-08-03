Vida Charter School will require all students, teachers and visitors who enter the building to wear masks while students are present.
In a unanimous decision, the board updated its health and safety plan to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding masking during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, public school districts within Adams County are waiting for state guidelines.
“Whether staff or students are vaccinated or not, if they’re coming in the building, they’re required to wear masks,” said Christine Miller, Vida executive director.
The decision was made with the help of a pandemic team that includes people with medical backgrounds, teachers, administrators and board members, Miller said.
An elementary charter school that stresses the importance of bilingual communication, Vida serves students from kindergarten through sixth grade. The school’s population factored into the decision, Miller said — most of the school’s students are younger than 12, thus too young to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Some students and their family members are at higher risk than others, she said.
“We know our programs and our population. We know what’s best with the students,” Miller said. “The medical part, we’ll leave to the CDC and follow their guidance.”
While indoors, children will remain in pods as often as possible, working collaboratively with the students throughout the day, Miller said.
The school will allow students and faculty members to remove masks when they’re outdoors. Some classes will be taught outside more frequently as the weather allows to provide more mask-free time, she said.
The school will also continue an intensive cleaning schedule and use fans, open windows and the schools’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning system running when needed to reduce virus concentration, Miller said.
Teachers who are vaccinated will not need to wear masks when indoors once there are no students present, Miller said.
The school has not required employees to share their vaccination status, she said.
Unlike last year, Vida will not offer online programming. Short-term exceptions will be made for students who are in quarantine, Miller said.
“Our students need to be here in person to learn the best,” Miller said.
Feedback from parents has been mixed, Miller said, with some considering removing their children from the school. None have officially unenrolled yet, she said.
The mask requirement has also enticed parents from other districts to consider Vida, she said.
“I’d prefer new students come because they’re interested in bilingual education, but we are a school of choice and offer our services to families that are not happy with their local school.”
