Wide-eyed students tried their darnedest not to run through the halls with excitement as they first laid eyes on the colorful walls and hanging displays at the recently renovated and expanded Gettysburg Montessori Charter School Wednesday evening.
Teachers, faculty, parents and students celebrated the 888 Coleman Road, Gettysburg location’s reopening with a ribbon cutting and an open house.
“This is what we’ve been looking forward to the last five years,” said Dr. Faye Janine Pleso, school chief executive officer and principal.
The two-wing, 16,000-square-foot expansion includes 11 new classrooms, a new art room and a library. A courtyard, designed with rolling hills to be aesthetically pleasing while helping playing children build core muscles, rests between the wings of the building, said Digsau Principal Engingeer Jamie Unkefer, who oversaw the project.
Digsau began its pitch for the expansion with several napkin drawings in 2016. The groundbreaking for the project was held last summer and ECI Construction began building the $3.2 million expansion in October, said Grewhawk’s construction manager, Arianna Filipour.
Hull’s Electric Service, Rodney B. Smith Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, and Mann Plumbing and Heating installed utilities, she said. Construction was completed earlier this week, she said.
Walking through the entry, students were immediately greeted by smiling teachers and faculty standing in front of an artistically rendered mural featuring butterflies on a flowery, rural farm.
About 20 paces into the building, a newly-created walkway begins, leading to an open-space library with roughly 4,000 books, before expanding into two hallways that split away from one another with an outdoor courtyard between.
“It’s like the heart of our school,” Pleso said.
Kindergarten through second grade classrooms line one hallway, and third through sixth fill the other. Bright white walls are broken up by large windows outlined in colors corresponding with the grade levels of students within the classrooms nearby. The early education areas are highlighted by light spring colors such as purple, blue and green. The older education has richer autumn colors, red, yellow and orange.
“We wanted large enough classrooms and for there to be a happy feeling,” said Pleso.
The classrooms can comfortably hold 28 students apiece, said Christine Kirkpatrick, assistant principal. Each classroom had triangular desks formed into squares with plastic dividers between them. On the far wall stood bins full of age-appropriate, hands-on teaching tools such as globes, blocks, books and abacuses.
“Each classroom has a prepared environment,” Pleso said. “Everything has its own spot and students know where it is and how to care for it. We have high expectations that students take care of things.”
There are no traditional ceilings in the classrooms. The trusses and interior roof above each remain visible, allowing students to stare up in wonder at the carpentry, said Pleso.
“We hope it creates a sense of inquiry for the children, to ask ‘how is this all working?’” Pleso said.
Before the new construction, students took classes in temporary modular classrooms. Not only do teachers have wide open classrooms to work within, but collapsible walls will also allow for combined classroom projects, said Katie Sauter, a fifth and sixth grade teacher who has been with Montessori for 10 years.
“We’re so excited. We have our own home now,” Sauter said. “Seeing it built from the ground up, a lot of kids got to watch the process happen right outside of our windows. A lot of sixth graders who left last year are sad they aren’t going to be able to learn here.”
With limited classroom space, art and music teachers rolled carts filled with supplies from classroom to classroom.
“It’s cool that all the specials teachers have their own room now,” said incoming fifth-grader Adley Batiz. “I love the school so far. All the colors pop. It’s real nice.”
Cassandra Gelazela, a first-year Montessori student and another incoming fifth grader, was also impressed with the new art room.
“At my old school the art room felt kind of cramped,” she said.
The building’s base structure, a former church building built in the 1990s, was also renovated, with touched up office spaces, as well as work and play spaces for students with special needs. An expansion to the stage area in the cafetorium provides enough space for a full music classroom, and instrumental and chorus rehearsals.
An adjustable dividing wall with acoustic panels will soon be installed to separate the cafeteria/gymnasium area from the music room, when necessary, said Unkefer.
The school’s enrollment has steadily expanded since Montessori moved to Straban Township in 2016. The newly-constructed school has a capacity for 285 students. There are 270 currently enrolled, Pleso said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.