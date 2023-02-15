Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean's list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following local student was named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester: Carly Stoner, Bendersville.
The following students are among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester:
Grace Lustig, a sophomore elementary education major from Biglerville; Hannah Risser, a senior biology major from Aspers.
To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Austin Peay State University recognized Annabel Anderson, from Fairfield, as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during fall 2022. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Garrett Stadler, of Fairfield, was among nearly 300 Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Lebanon Valley College congratulates more than 850 students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Dean's list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students include:
Logan Boal of York Springs received a bachelor of science in actuarial science and computer and data science at The Valley and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Haley Sullivan of York Springs is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production at The Valley and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Ryan Miller of East Berlin is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production and music at The Valley and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Autumn Cuff of East Berlin is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at The Valley and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Courtney Miller of Biglerville is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Caitlin Heffner of Aspers is pursuing a bachelor of science in digital communications at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Emily Glass of Bendersville is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Kyla Miller of Biglerville is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville is pursuing a bachelor of science in economics and interaction design at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Jordyn Hartsock of Aspers is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience and psychology at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Margaret Mailey of East Berlin is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology at The Valley and is a graduate of Dover Area High School.
Hannah Shelley of Littlestown is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience at The Valley and is a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School.
Daelyn Stabler of Abbottstown is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology at The Valley and is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Isaac Dimisa of New Oxford is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science at The Valley and is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Bethany Cohee of New Oxford is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing at The Valley and is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Lebanon Valley College recognized more than 60 students who graduated in December 2022. The college celebrates their academic achievements.
Local students include:
Victor Lopez of Bendersville received a master of science in sport performance. Lopez is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Logan Boal of York Springs received a bachelor of science in actuarial science and analytical finance and computer and data science. Boal is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. Boal graduated summa cum laude.
Brody Holz, a 2022 graduate of Fairfield Area High School, earned Dean's List status for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University. He is an information technology major. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher to make Dean's List.
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students were named to the dean's list: Allison Crevier of Fairfield, Morgan Dennison of Fairfield, Kendall Grossman of Orrtanna, Bailey Hoffman of Orrtanna, Langh Lian of Gettysburg, Zachary Parr of Orrtanna, Sarah Pfisterer of New Oxford, Alexander Stone of Fairfield, and Alyssa White of Fairfield.
More than 1,980 students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the Dean's List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60. Local students include: Ben John Angstadt of Biglerville; Rebekah R Gerringer of East Berlin; Brooke-Lynn R Grim of Abbottstown; and Harleigh Dee Livingston of Fairfield.
Shenandoah University celebrates the 477 students who made the President's List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this prestigious academic recognition, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.
The following Shenandoah students earned President's List honors for the fall 2022 semester: Austin Stiles of Gettysburg; Leanna Myers of Gettysburg; and Olivia Kuhn of Gettysburg.
Shenandoah University is pleased to announce the 1,087 students who made the fall 2022 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Students with a GPA of 3.90 or higher also qualify for Shenandoah's President's List.
The following students earned Dean's List honors at Shenandoah for the fall 2022 semester: Austin Stiles of Gettysburg; Leanna Myers of Gettysburg; Caleb Kelley of McSherrystown; and Olivia Kuhn of Gettysburg.
