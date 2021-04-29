McDaniel College student Gillian Scott, of Littlestown, will perform in the McDaniel College Student African Drum Ensemble today, April 29, according to a release from the college.
The virtual performances can be viewed through a livestream at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
The Student African Drum Ensemble is under the direction of McDaniel music department faculty member Pape Demba “Paco” Samb, a “Senegalese griot,” or West African historian, storyteller, singer, poet, dancer, and/or musician, according to the release.
Among the pieces that the group will perform are “Kuku,” “Lambaa,” “Macaru,” and “Mengani.”
To join the event, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/about-us/campus-events. For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.