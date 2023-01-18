Noah Wylie was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as Student of the Month for December.
Wylie is the son of Anthony and Tammy Wylie of Fairfield.
During his high school career, Wylie has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society (11-12); chamber singers (10-12); county chorus (9, 11-12); county band (9, 12); show choir (9-12); district chorus (11-12); spring musical (9-12); fall play (9); yearbook (12); drum line (12); and saxophone quartet (12).
Outside of school, his activities include working part time at Kennie’s Market in Gettysburg (2022-present), and playing guitar and vocals with the Freedom Valley worship team in Gettysburg (2021-present). He also enjoys writing his own music, going to concerts, going to the gym, bible study, and spending time with friends and family.
Wylie has a passion for music and ministry. He consistently strives to improve his musical skills and academics. He has managed a 3.8 GPA throughout his high school career.
Wylie plans to attend the University of Valley Forge to earn a bachelor’s degree in music and ministry. After college, he aspires to be a leader in a church while writing his own music on the side. His long-term goal is to travel the world and share his music and ministry.
