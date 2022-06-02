Danielle Williams, of East Berlin, graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
———
The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the recent annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony, including Megan Eppleman of Gettysburg, who was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. The purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments, and to bring together students in all areas of college life: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.
———
Two local students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are: Jason Yeager of Fairfield at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg; and Jacob Thomas of Littlestown at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
———
Lebanon Valley College’s Wig and Buckle Theater Company recently presented Noises Off. A play within a play, “Noises Off” follows the embarrassing hijinks of an ambitious director and his troupe of mediocre actors. Local students include: Caitlin Heffner of Aspers, the hair and makeup head, is a graduate of Biglerville High School pursuing a bachelor of science in digital communications; and Cheyenne Lehman of York Springs, who played the role of Belinda Blair and Flavia Brent, is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School who is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer and data science.
———
Kyle Hartzel of York graduated magna cum laude from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor of science degree in computer science/cyber security with a minor in criminology. He is the son of Scott and Debra Hartzel of York and the grandson of Glenn and Nancy Hartzel of Biglerville.
———
Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, was recently inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, Lebanon Valley College’s honor society celebrating academic achievement and volunteer service. Moul, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience. To be eligible for this award, students must achieve a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.6, complete at least 24 credits of Constellation LVC coursework, and achieve the “bronze” level of service hours at the conclusion of the fall semester prior to graduation.
———
Lebanon Valley College recently presented 33 students with academic awards during the Natural Sciences Awards ceremony. Local students include: Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience, won the award for Outstanding Senior Award from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Section of the American Chemical Society and Undergraduate Award in Organic Chemistry from the American Chemical Society Division of Organic Chemistry; and Daelyn Stabler, of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School pursuing a bachelor of science in biology, won the Medical Scholarship Award. Stabler was also recognized during the Student Affairs Leadership and Service awards ceremony, where he received received the Robert A. Nichols III Scholarship which was established in 1982, following his untimely death, by the Class of 1941 in memory of this outstanding classmate. It is awarded to the junior student who best exemplifies worthy scholarship, personal integrity, and demonstrable loyalty to the college.
———
Jordyn Hartsock, of Aspers, was recently inducted into Tri Beta, the Biology Department honor society at Lebanon Valley College, and into the college’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi honor society. Hartsock, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience. Tri Beta, the Biology Department honor society, is a society for students, particularly undergraduates, dedicated to improving the understanding and appreciation of biological study and extending boundaries of human knowledge through scientific research. Students of Sigma Alpha Pi, the nation’s largest leadership honor society, are selected for induction based on their GPA and level of involvement. The society is based on six main tenets for achieving success: finding a vision, setting goals, persevering, taking risks, pursuing your passion, and continuous improvement.
———
Laura Vonella, of New Oxford, recently won the $1,000 runner-up prize at the McDaniel College Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge. Five student teams competed at the event by presenting their entrepreneurial ideas and products to a panel of experts. In addition to the $5,000 top prize, other cash prizes included $1,000 for the runner-up, $1,000 for the People’s Choice, and $1,000 for the Community Changer. Vonella, a sophomore art-communication major with a minor in entrepreneurship at McDaniel, presented Aunt Fancy’s, which sells honey and bee products, with plans to establish a physical store location.
