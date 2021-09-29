Classic literature, such as Shakespeare and Beowulf, may help a student tap into what it means to be human, but isn’t so helpful when learning to weld, cook or repair a diesel engine.
Aiming to meet the needs of all students, New Oxford High School is tailoring a new English course toward students on a technical track. Technical English will still require students to master reading comprehension, writing skills and communications, but tailor the skills to ways they’re used in specific fields, said New Oxford English teacher Amanda Sipe.
“We need to recognize that some students are going right from high school into the workplace,” said Sipe. “We are trying to find a way to teach skills we find valuable in ways they can see themselves using in the future.”
The course will be offered to 11th and 12th grade students beginning in the second half of the 2021-22 school. It is a collaboration among the English Department, Applied Technology teacher Shawn Myers, Assistant Superintendent Sharon Perry and high school Assistant Principal Drew Little.
As a course prerequisite, students must complete two levels of training in a technical field, Sipe said. Roughly 40 students are enrolled in two sections for the spring. Even more were interested but unable to fit it in their schedules, she said.
The course will have four key focuses: collaboration and communication; research in a technical field; engineering design process; and conducting research, Sipe said. Each will be aligned to state educational standards.
Students will learn to write papers in American Psychological Association (APA) format since it is the one most likely to be applied in technical fields. Traditionally, high school English students learn to write in Modern Language Association (MLA) format.
“It’s important students can get meaningful information from technical documents,” said Myers. “We are hearing from people in the industry that reading at a high technical level is difficult for employees. It’s what’s driving some old auto mechanics out. The test equipment requires a lot of reading.”
A specific textbook will not be required. Instead, students in different career paths will work with manuals and non-fiction sources such as peer-reviewed journals geared toward their foci, Sipe said.
For the capstone project, each student will attempt to address a problem in the school, engineer a potential solution, design a model, and present it, Sipe said. Ideally, students will present their ideas to community businesses and organizations to get honest and natural feedback from those who work in the fields, Sipe said.
Working with tech students on a regular basis, Myers said many have expressed enthusiasm for the new offering. While the classes will be geared toward specific interests, Myers said it’s important students know the work will still be rigorous.
“We’re aiming for students across the board,” Myers said. “There might be a perception that this is an easier alternative. But if people aren’t putting in the work to be successful in a traditional English class, they’re probably not going to be successful here, either.”
As the course grows, its designers hope the curriculum will be more precisely aligned with technical fields of study, whether in programs offered at the Adams County Technical Institute such as allied health, computer networking or culinary arts, or at Colonial Career and Technology Center, with courses in engineering, family consumer science and welding.
“We are lucky to work in a district that is willing to take a risk and see how this goes,” Sipe said. “It’s not often a tech department and English department work together. It’s a fun challenge and it really opens the door for new futures.”
