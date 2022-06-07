Fairfield Lions Club Student of the Month for May is Natalie Hill.
During her high school career, Hill has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, 11-12 grades; cheerleading, 9; track, 9; and cross country, 10-11.
Outside of school Hill’s activities include working for Liberty Mountain Resort, 2018-present. She was a coach for Girls on the Run in 2021. She enjoys running, crafting, and skiing. She just recently spent a month in Park City, Utah, working for Vail Resorts.
Hill has been accepted into Penn State Mont Alto’s School of Nursing and will start in this fall. She hopes to graduate with a bachelor of nursing and work in a hospital's labor and delivery or the emergency department.
Hill is the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Hill of Fairfield.
