Cole Redding was honored by the Gettysburg Lions Club as its Student of the Month for January. He was nominated by the Gettysburg Area High School Business Department.
Redding has been active in school activities including the Battlefield Chapter of Future Farmers of America, in which he competes in organization events and participates in leadership building and team building activities, Future Business Leaders of America, and TSA Manufacturing. He provides community service through FFA and volunteers his time to the annual National Apple Harvest Festival, Christmas tree sales for St. Mary’s Church, and the crafting of holiday cards for area nursing homes.
He is the son of Patrick and Michelle Redding.
Redding plans to attend HACC to obtain an associate degree in business administration, and then auctioneering school.
He intends to join this family’s multi-generation auction business in Gettysburg where he already lends a helping hand.
