Hunter Martin of Gettysburg, was named to Alvernia University Dean’s List for the spring semester. Martin studied rinance at Alvernia’s Reading Campus. Martin was one of over 700 Alvernia students to earn the honor. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
———
California University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. Local students named to the list include: Bryce Perkins, Gettysburg; Jennifer Swartz, Biglerville; Linden Carbaugh, Fairfield; McKenna Topper, Hanover; and Zachary Koons, Fairfield. Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.
———
Two local students were among the 2,121 undergraduates at Coastal Carolina University named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Among those students are Audrey Alpaugh, a sociology major from Abbottstown, and Eli White, an applied statistics major from Orrtanna.
———
Dean’s list status at Lehigh University, which is awarded to students who earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Vincent Polignano of Gettysburg, for the spring semester.
———
The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring semester. More than 800 students were named. The following local students made the list:
• Hannah Crawford of Gettysburg, majoring in health sciences.
• Sage Dengler of East Berlin, majoring in health sciences.
• Lizset Diaz Reyes of New Oxford, majoring in criminal justice.
• Jeffrey Ellsworth of Fairfield, majoring in health sciences.
• Chloe Pevarnik of McSherrystown, majoring in health sciences.
———
Elizabeth Knouse, of Biglerville, was named to the spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.
