Each month the New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in March were Mikayla Gebhart from New Oxford High School and Colby David from Bermudian Springs High School.
Gebhart was presented by Dr. Layla Britton, faculty sponsor
Gebhart is a member of the National Honor Society and student council. She was recently crowned as the 52nd Miss Hanover Area at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover. She is an outstanding student with genuine empathy and care for others.
Gebhart is the high school yearbook editor, a member of the school’s cheerleading team, and dances competitively. Upon graduation, she plans to study advertising and public relations at Penn State University.She is the daughter of Doug and Beth Gebhart.
David was presented by Jon DeFoe, faculty sponsor
David is a member of the National Honor Society and Interact Club. He embraces challenges in CAD and is a problem solver. He placed third in the state at the PA Invention Convention with his spray for pesticides. He has a great interest in sports, mainly basketball and tennis. David is an eager and enthusiastic learner and is in the top 10 of his class academically.
In the community, David volunteers with the youth group at Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. He is described by many as being a genuine down to earth, honest human being. David plans to attend James Madison University or the University of Rhode Island to study communication and sports media. He is the son of Darren and Traci David.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.