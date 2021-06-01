Cassandra Hoch was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for May.
Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Hoch is the daughter of Cory Hoch and Cindy Journell-Hoch of Fairfield.
During her high school career Hoch has been involved in the following school activities: concert choir, ninth through 12 grade; chamber choir, ninth-12th grade; district choir, 10-11; choir officer, ninth-12; choir soprano section leader, ninth-12; musical performer, 12; National Honors Society, 10-12; and Foreign Language Club, 11-12.
Outside of school Hoch’s activities include being a youth worship leader at FCF Church, , ninth, 10th and 12th grades, and women’s worship team leader at FCF church, ninth-12.
In her free time she enjoys playing the piano and ukulele and painting. Hoch’s future plans include attending HACC for a year before deciding on a major and transferring.
