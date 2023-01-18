Morgan Martin of Biglerville was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Juniata College where she plays field hockey. The dean’s list recognizes students with grade point averages of at least 3.6 out of a possible 4.0. Martin is a sophomore at Juniata with a point of emphasis in sports management. She is a 2021 graduate of Biglerville High School.
****
Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown, a member of the McDaniel College Class of 2025, is among 29 students inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society. Alpha Lambda Delta (First Year Seminar) recognizes students who completed their first year at McDaniel with a 3.7 grade point average (GPA) or higher.
****
Sydney Kiick, a native of Gettysburg, was recently initiated into the Florida Gulf Coast University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October 2022. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
****
Two local students were among 25 Giant Company team members who recently graduated from management training at Central Penn College. Charles Bergey of York Springs and Jennifer Biddle of Gettysburg were members of the class, which held its graduation at the Central Penn College’s Conference Center, followed by a celebratory luncheon with family and friends, along with Giant and college staff. The graduates completed the classes as part of the Giant University Department Manager Business Academy, taught by Central Penn College faculty. This is the second class to graduate from the academy.
****
Sam Billand, of Littlestown, has earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
****
Heather Engle of Gardners and Kaycee Wright of Littlestown were among more than 70 Central Penn College students training for careers in medical assisting, phlebotomy, surgical technician, physical therapy assisting, and occupational therapy assisting who were formally “pinned” in an evening ceremony in the college’s Conference Center in November.
****
Lebanon Valley College (LVC) recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen fall athletic teams.
Local students include:
Trevor Gallagher of Gettysburg, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and member of the football team, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice. The LVC football team finished 5-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference and qualified for a berth in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series. The team won four straight in the middle of the season with key victories over FDU-Florham, Wilkes, Alvernia, and Misericordia. Seven Dutchmen were named All-MAC and eight were recognized as Academic All-District.
Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville, a graduate of Biglerville High School and member of the field hockey team, is pursuing a bachelor of science in economics and interaction design. The LVC field hockey squad finished with seven wins during the 2022 season, including key conference victories over Hood, Eastern, and Stevenson. Three student-athletes earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference honors.
****
The following students have been named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the summer 2022 term: Deborah Fleming of York Springs; Jenifer Jimenez of New Oxford; and Audrey Luckenbaugh of New Oxford.
****
David W. Bolton was conferred the degree doctor of philosophy, public policy, by Liberty University’s Helms School of Government in November. He was awarded a master of business administration in 2018, and a bachelor of science, business administration in 2017. He is a 1992 graduate of Hanover Senior High School. Bolton has held many elected and appointed positions in Adams County since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.