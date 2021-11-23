Hope Sanders was honored as the November Gettysburg Lions Club Student of the Month as the nominee of the Gettysburg Area High School Agriculture Department.
She is the daughter of Karen and Thomas Sanders.
Sanders is active in school activities including Rachel’s Challenge and the Battlefield Chapter of FFA, for whom she is a reporter, photographer and producer of the monthly newsletter.
Her community service includes service as a junior member of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department since the seventh grade.
Sanders would like to continue her interest in agriculture in college with a goal of teaching agriculture and serving as an advisor to an FFA chapter.
