Central Penn College will freeze tuition rates for the 2021–2022 academic year marking the third consecutive year the college has held the line on tuition, according to a release from the school.
“Central Penn’s leadership team recognizes that affordability continues to be a pressing concern for students and parents,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, college president. “In fact, a year into the pandemic, it’s more pressing than ever.”
Since being appointed president in June 2018, Fedrizzi-Williams has made affordability a critical focus of her administration. In addition to the tuition freeze, the college recently expanded its Housing Scholarship, which enables full-time students to live rent-free in campus housing for up to four years, worth up to $23,200, according to the release.
Partial housing scholarships also are available for part-time and continuing education students. The original Free Housing Initiative, launched in 2019, only covered a full-time student’s first year of residential housing.
“The COVID crisis has made a tough financial situation even tougher for too many students,” said Fedrizzi-Williams. “That’s why Central Penn College has decided to freeze tuition rates once again, while expanding the Housing Scholarship.”
“Whether you attend full-time or part-time, there’s a Housing Scholarship option for you at Central Penn College,” said Fedrizzi-Williams, who served as vice president of Academic Affairs and provost prior to becoming the college’s president.
Scholarships available
Central Penn College and its Education Foundation awards more than $1 million in scholarships annually to current and new students, according to the release.
“We know a college education is a game-changer,” said Fedrizzi-Williams, “But the financial hurdles to achieving that goal can be daunting. At Central Penn, we’re doing everything we can to make it easier for students to come here, stay here and succeed here.”
To learn more about Central Penn College, visit www.centralpenn.edu.
