Grace Lustig, a resident of Biglerville, joined members of the upcoming freshman class as Bob Jones University recently hosted Summer Orientation 2021.
Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.
Lustig will be majoring in elementary education when classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 25.
McDaniel College student Lindsay Newton of Gettysburg premiered an original film at the McDaniel Cinema Showcase. The recent event highlighted student-produced digital features.
The McDaniel Cinema Showcase features capstone films written, directed, produced and edited by cinema majors at McDaniel as portfolios of their work.
A senior majoring in cinema at McDaniel, Newton’s documentary film is titled “A Gentleman’s Game.” The film’s description: Stories about the game are par for the course.
“What inspired me to create this film was the beautiful landscapes and scenery of the golf course, along with my wonderful coworkers who were willing to help me out to tell some stories about their golfing experiences,” said Newton. “Bill, the main character of the film, I knew had been golfing for most of his life and is an avid golfer so I thought he would have some interesting stories to tell from throughout his life.”
Over 1500 York College of Pennsylvania students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, including:
Amy Adams of East Berlin, a senior, nursing major
Paola Aguilar of New Oxford, a sophomore, secondary education/biology major
Noah Ayers of Aspers, a senior, business administration major
Jared Bair of New Oxford, a sophomore, undeclared major
Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown, a junior, secondary education/mathematics major
Marissa Bonett of Littlestown, a senior, fine art major
Lindsay Boritz of Littlestown, a junior, secondary education/mathematics major
Alana Bortner of Gettysburg, a junior, graphic design major
Kayla Carr of York Springs, a sophomore, sport management major
Carlos Castillo of Biglerville, a junior, accounting major
Nora Clarke of Gettysburg, a sophomore, nursing major
Abby Diehl of East Berlin, a junior, early elementary/special education major
Courtney Etzler of McSherrystown, a sophomore, nursing major
Marina Foursevitch of East Berlin, a junior, hospitality management major
Kylie Good of East Berlin, a senior, supply chain operations management major
Maura Griffin of New Oxford, a junior, forensic chemistry major
Taylor Groft of East Berlin, a senior, professional writing major
Allan Hansen of Littlestown, a senior, political science major
Aleasia Hayes of East Berlin, a sophomore, psychology major
Morgan Hess of New Oxford, a senior, secondary education/social studies major
Dalton Hughes of East Berlin, a junior, general business major
Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg, a senior, finance major
Zachary Kissner of Biglerville, a senior, civil engineering major
Kristin Langrill of Littlestown, a senior, nursing major
Margaret Lawrence of McSherrystown, a sophomore, nursing major
Brady Linebaugh of New Oxford, a senior, human resource management major
Haley Luckabaugh of New Oxford, a senior, recreation and leisure administration major
Alberto Mateos of New Oxford, a senior, marketing major
Ian Miller of Littlestown, a senior, chemistry major
Madison Montgomery of Littlestown, a sophomore, nursing major
Brooklyn Naylor of East Berlin, a junior, nursing major
Allison Owings of Littlestown, a senior, hospitality management major
Johnny Quinteros of McSherrystown, a senior, electrical engineering major
Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown, a junior, accounting major
Alejandra Ramirez of New Oxford, a senior, public relations major
Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg, a senior, secondary education/general science major
Alaina Reaver of Abbottstown, a sophomore, accounting major
Brianna Saylor of Littlestown, a senior, nursing major
Justin Schriver of Gardners, a senior, chemistry major
Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin, a senior, nursing major
Ryan Smith of McSherrystown, a senior, criminology and criminal justice major
Bethany Staub of McSherrystown, a junior, psychology major
Kale Stermer of East Berlin, a senior, electrical engineering major
Courtney Taylor of Aspers, a senior, nursing major
Madison Topper of New Oxford, a senior, nursing major
Adrienne Trout of Gettysburg, a senior, early elementary/special education major
Madison Tyson of New Oxford, a senior, early elementary education major
Robert Weaver of Gardners, a junior, mathematics major
Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, a senior, human services major
Sarah Wise of New Oxford, a junior, nursing major
The following local residents were among 556 who recently received degrees from Grove City College.
— Matthew Becker recently earned a degree from Grove City College, bachelor of science in exercise science. He is from Littlestown.
— Austin Shank recently earned a degree from Grove City College, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. He is from New Oxford.
Nearly 440 students in the Lebanon Valley College Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs recently celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during commencement ceremonies.
Local students include:
Jordan Woodward of Gettysburg. Woodward received a bachelor of science in music and music education. Woodward is a graduate of Biglerville High School. Woodward received the following honor(s): summa cum laude.
Rebekah Nickel of Gardners. Nickel received a bachelor of arts in art and visual culture and psychology. Nickel is a graduate of Carlisle High School.
Alexander Cowden of Gettysburg. Cowden received a bachelor of science in psychology. Cowden is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Gabriel Dimisa of New Oxford. Dimisa received a bachelor of science in physics. Dimisa is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Rachel Warthen of Fairfield. Warthen received a bachelor of science in biology. Warthen is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Nearly 2,300 students were named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60. Local students include:
Presley Layne Berryhill of New Oxford; Olivia L Blasone of East Berlin; Elizabeth Grace Coover of New Oxford; Madison Mae Eckert of Orrtanna; Alicia M Hernandez of Orrtanna; Patricia Katherine Pellegrino of Gettysburg; Kayla Jean Sloan of Abbottstown; and Skyler R West of York Springs.
McDaniel College student Catherine Little, of Littlestown, performed in the McDaniel Gospel Choir Concert, which was held virtually through YouTube Premieres on the McDaniel College YouTube channel.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania released a list of students who achieved dean’s list status for the spring semester.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list.
Local students named to the Bloomsburg University spring semester dean’s list include:
Kevin Figueroa from New Oxford, a criminal justice major.
Ava Gauthier from Littlestown, a psychology, child life specialist major.
Lily Kapfhammer from Fairfield, an early vhildhood (PreK-4) major.
Alexis Kennedy from Gettysburg, a nursing major.
Laiken Kennedy from Gettysburg, a nursing major.
Emma Landis from Gettysburg, a pre-teacher education-early childhood (Pre-K-4) major.
Meghan Lentz from New Oxford, a pre-teacher education-early childhood (Pre-K-4) major.
James Scarborough from Littlestown, a medical imaging major.
Savannah Soliday from Gettysburg, a criminal justice major.
Jacob Thomas from Littlestown, a business administration-information technology management major.
