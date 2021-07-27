Grace Lustig, a resident of Biglerville, joined members of the upcoming freshman class as Bob Jones University recently hosted Summer Orientation 2021.

Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.

Lustig will be majoring in elementary education when classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 25.

————

McDaniel College student Lindsay Newton of Gettysburg premiered an original film at the McDaniel Cinema Showcase. The recent event highlighted student-produced digital features.

The McDaniel Cinema Showcase features capstone films written, directed, produced and edited by cinema majors at McDaniel as portfolios of their work.

A senior majoring in cinema at McDaniel, Newton’s documentary film is titled “A Gentleman’s Game.” The film’s description: Stories about the game are par for the course.

“What inspired me to create this film was the beautiful landscapes and scenery of the golf course, along with my wonderful coworkers who were willing to help me out to tell some stories about their golfing experiences,” said Newton. “Bill, the main character of the film, I knew had been golfing for most of his life and is an avid golfer so I thought he would have some interesting stories to tell from throughout his life.”

————

Over 1500 York College of Pennsylvania students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, including:

Amy Adams of East Berlin, a senior, nursing major

Paola Aguilar of New Oxford, a sophomore, secondary education/biology major

Noah Ayers of Aspers, a senior, business administration major

Jared Bair of New Oxford, a sophomore, undeclared major

Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown, a junior, secondary education/mathematics major

Marissa Bonett of Littlestown, a senior, fine art major

Lindsay Boritz of Littlestown, a junior, secondary education/mathematics major

Alana Bortner of Gettysburg, a junior, graphic design major

Kayla Carr of York Springs, a sophomore, sport management major

Carlos Castillo of Biglerville, a junior, accounting major

Nora Clarke of Gettysburg, a sophomore, nursing major

Abby Diehl of East Berlin, a junior, early elementary/special education major

Courtney Etzler of McSherrystown, a sophomore, nursing major

Marina Foursevitch of East Berlin, a junior, hospitality management major

Kylie Good of East Berlin, a senior, supply chain operations management major

Maura Griffin of New Oxford, a junior, forensic chemistry major

Taylor Groft of East Berlin, a senior, professional writing major

Allan Hansen of Littlestown, a senior, political science major

Aleasia Hayes of East Berlin, a sophomore, psychology major

Morgan Hess of New Oxford, a senior, secondary education/social studies major

Dalton Hughes of East Berlin, a junior, general business major

Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg, a senior, finance major

Zachary Kissner of Biglerville, a senior, civil engineering major

Kristin Langrill of Littlestown, a senior, nursing major

Margaret Lawrence of McSherrystown, a sophomore, nursing major

Brady Linebaugh of New Oxford, a senior, human resource management major

Haley Luckabaugh of New Oxford, a senior, recreation and leisure administration major

Alberto Mateos of New Oxford, a senior, marketing major

Ian Miller of Littlestown, a senior, chemistry major

Madison Montgomery of Littlestown, a sophomore, nursing major

Brooklyn Naylor of East Berlin, a junior, nursing major

Allison Owings of Littlestown, a senior, hospitality management major

Johnny Quinteros of McSherrystown, a senior, electrical engineering major

Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown, a junior, accounting major

Alejandra Ramirez of New Oxford, a senior, public relations major

Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg, a senior, secondary education/general science major

Alaina Reaver of Abbottstown, a sophomore, accounting major

Brianna Saylor of Littlestown, a senior, nursing major

Justin Schriver of Gardners, a senior, chemistry major

Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin, a senior, nursing major

Ryan Smith of McSherrystown, a senior, criminology and criminal justice major

Bethany Staub of McSherrystown, a junior, psychology major

Kale Stermer of East Berlin, a senior, electrical engineering major

Courtney Taylor of Aspers, a senior, nursing major

Madison Topper of New Oxford, a senior, nursing major

Adrienne Trout of Gettysburg, a senior, early elementary/special education major

Madison Tyson of New Oxford, a senior, early elementary education major

Robert Weaver of Gardners, a junior, mathematics major

Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, a senior, human services major

Sarah Wise of New Oxford, a junior, nursing major

————

The following local residents were among 556 who recently received degrees from Grove City College.

— Matthew Becker recently earned a degree from Grove City College, bachelor of science in exercise science. He is from Littlestown.

— Austin Shank recently earned a degree from Grove City College, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. He is from New Oxford.

————

Nearly 440 students in the Lebanon Valley College Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs recently celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during commencement ceremonies.

Local students include:

Jordan Woodward of Gettysburg. Woodward received a bachelor of science in music and music education. Woodward is a graduate of Biglerville High School. Woodward received the following honor(s): summa cum laude.

Rebekah Nickel of Gardners. Nickel received a bachelor of arts in art and visual culture and psychology. Nickel is a graduate of Carlisle High School.

Alexander Cowden of Gettysburg. Cowden received a bachelor of science in psychology. Cowden is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.

Gabriel Dimisa of New Oxford. Dimisa received a bachelor of science in physics. Dimisa is a graduate of New Oxford High School.

Rachel Warthen of Fairfield. Warthen received a bachelor of science in biology. Warthen is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.

————

Nearly 2,300 students were named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60. Local students include:

Presley Layne Berryhill of New Oxford; Olivia L Blasone of East Berlin; Elizabeth Grace Coover of New Oxford; Madison Mae Eckert of Orrtanna; Alicia M Hernandez of Orrtanna; Patricia Katherine Pellegrino of Gettysburg; Kayla Jean Sloan of Abbottstown; and Skyler R West of York Springs.

————

McDaniel College student Catherine Little, of Littlestown, performed in the McDaniel Gospel Choir Concert, which was held virtually through YouTube Premieres on the McDaniel College YouTube channel.

————

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania released a list of students who achieved dean’s list status for the spring semester.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list.

Local students named to the Bloomsburg University spring semester dean’s list include:

Kevin Figueroa from New Oxford, a criminal justice major.

Ava Gauthier from Littlestown, a psychology, child life specialist major.

Lily Kapfhammer from Fairfield, an early vhildhood (PreK-4) major.

Alexis Kennedy from Gettysburg, a nursing major.

Laiken Kennedy from Gettysburg, a nursing major.

Emma Landis from Gettysburg, a pre-teacher education-early childhood (Pre-K-4) major.

Meghan Lentz from New Oxford, a pre-teacher education-early childhood (Pre-K-4) major.

James Scarborough from Littlestown, a medical imaging major.

Savannah Soliday from Gettysburg, a criminal justice major.

Jacob Thomas from Littlestown, a business administration-information technology management major.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.