Lincoln Elementary School students put their art on display for a third year at the Adams County Farmer’s Market Saturday, Oct. 16.
Lincoln art teacher Lydia Westre-Stith displayed artworks for students from kindergarten through fifth grade during the third-annual Art at the Market show at 103 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Kindergarteners created “Imaginary Monster Friends.” First-graders produces “Henri Matisse Apples,” inspired by the French impressionist painter with a local agricultural twist. Students learned how apples go from the orchard to the grocery store during the lesson.
Second-graders created “Georgia O’Keeffe Poppies,” inspired by the famous female artist, well known for her up-close paintings of flowers and other natural things. Third-graders made “Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers,” inspired by the impasto style artist, which uses thick, colorful brush strokes to elicit emotion.
Fourth-graders created “Botanical Illusions” after a long study of native Pennsylvania flowers such as Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Common Milkweed, and the state flower, the Mountain Laurel. Fifth graders made “Paper Stars,” inspired by the star lanterns hanging in the windows of the Lincoln Square store Lark.
“As it turns out, just about every culture has some sort of tradition that includes paper lanterns. From the Chinese Autumn Festival to the Norwegian tradition of hanging stars in their windows during the winter, we looked at the different paper star traditions from across the globe,” Westre-Stith said.
Putting artwork on display outside of school is important for student confidence, Westre-Stith said.
“My goal is to make every young artist feel confident in what they create, Westre-Stith said. “I wish for every student to walk into the art room and feel as though it is a safe space to explore their interests and ideas without judgment. Each person’s artwork does make a difference, even if that difference is just a smile on someone’s face.”
