Keeping track of what’s going on within the Littlestown Area School District (LASD) has never been easier.
Last week, LASD announced the launch of its very own free app, “Littlestown School District,” available in the Google Play or Apple App Store.
“It’s a great place to get information sent directly to you rather than you having to go get it,” said Superintendent Chris Bigger during the recent school board meeting.
The app was included as part of a deal for the district’s recently renovated website, designed and hosted by Apptegy. The board approved the package last fall at a cost of $11,500 annually.
Like the website, the app provides access to documents that can help parents and community members better understand the district and its mission. For example, the document tab includes important information regarding athletics, various district departments, board meeting minutes, agendas and policies and employee resources, to name a few.
The app also allows parents to view the district schedule, contact staff members and see updates on the district’s news feed. It is updated instantaneously when new information is published to the website, said District Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Beverly Lang.
“This allows the team to manage and post communication to several channels from one platform directly from a cell-phone, iPad or computer,” she said. “The best part for parents or interested community members is that they can sign up to receive notifications on the app for their particular areas of interest.”
Users can sign up for specific feeds in the app’s settings. The options include a feed for Alloway Creek Elementary, Maple Avenue Middle School, Littlestown High School and the district at large.
In addition to its new app, LASD also attempts to reach the community through its website, a printed newsletter, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts. The district also can reach parents through voice call, text and cell phone notifications, Lang said.
“Our community is so diverse and not everyone uses the same ways to communicate,” said Lang. “This is another way to get in touch with different generations.”
