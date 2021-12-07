Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Griffin Tabler was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for December 2021.
He is the son of Cole and Kimberly Tabler of Fairfield.
During his high school career, Tabler has been involved in the following activities: National Honor Society, grades 10-12; National Art Honor Society, 10-12; Evirothon, 9; golf, 10-11; basketball, 7-12; and baseball, 9-12.
Outside of school Tabler’s activities include working at Kilwin’s Chocolates and Ice Cream; coaching and refereeing local youth basketball; volunteering at Pippenfest, National Apple Harvest Festival, and Community Easter Egg Hunt; and tutoring other students. He also enjoys lifting weights and reading.
Tabler has also made distinguished honor roll throughout his high school career.
His future plans are to attend Liberty University where he plans to major in chemistry.
