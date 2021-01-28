The New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club recognizes seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools each month based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in December 2020 were Peyton Mathis from New Oxford High School and Lindsey Kutz from Bermudian Springs High School.
Mathis was presented by Jason Gross, faculty sponsor.
Mathis is a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, and student council. He also serves as president of the Varsity Club. Mathis plays linebacker on the New Oxford High School football team and is on the lacrosse team playing the attack position.
While in high school, he attends a college history course and is described as a positive person and an analytical leader with much mental toughness. Mathis plans to attend the University of Delaware to focus on Army ROTC. He is undecided on what to study but a possibility may be branch aviation. He is the son of Gregory and Heather Mathis.
Kutz was presented by Shane Miller, faculty sponsor
Kutz is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as vice president of the student council. She plays field hockey and was named the Division 3 Player of the Year. Kutz is also on the Robotics Team and serves as a member of the light crew for the Bermudian Springs High School musical.
Kutz is a long-time member of Girl Scouts where she has served as a junior counselor for girls. She is described as being very organized, punctual and diligent, and as having a strong work ethic. Kutz’s quiet but strong leadership serves as a testament to her success. Kutz has applied to nine schools to study environmental engineering and is waiting to determine her preferred choice. She is the daughter of Jason and Caprice Kutz.
