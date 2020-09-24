The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PCFL) is offering all students in third through 12th grade a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum.
Students can learn how to trade all year long by using the whole curriculum, courses, and more, including two 10-week competitions, according to a PCFL release.
“The competitions are held in the classroom, by county and state-wide. The platform provides lessons, assignments, and grading for seamless teacher management,” the release reads.
The cutting-edge, real-time stock game is derived from Stock-Trak’s University Platform, which is used in over 80 percent of the top business schools in the United States.
Teachers and students get access to extensive experiential education teaching and learning tool designed by Stock-Trak, the world’s leading provider of investment portfolio simulations for colleges and schools, according to the release.
It offers an entire standards-aligned curriculum library and a distance learning-optimized lesson plan database which includes a Google Slides presentation library, teacher training webinars, a student video library, a full personal finance course and a teacher’s dashboard for student assignments, progress reports, and grading.
This year, Susquehanna University has expanded its partnership with PCFL to sponsor the entire southeast region of the state, which includes Adams, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union and York counties.
“Susquehanna University is a national liberal arts university, that focuses on intellectual development, global competence and career success. Founded in 1858 as the Missionary Institute of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Susquehanna offers a nationally recognized study-abroad program and more than 100 majors and minors in business, humanities, arts and sciences,” the release reads.
Students develop critical thinking, writing and communication skills which, combined with internships and research opportunities, prepare them for a lifetime of personal and professional success, according to the release.
Small classes enable faculty members to serve as mentors, as well as teachers. Ninety-six percent of Susquehanna students are employed or in graduate or professional school within six months of graduation.
Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy is a 501©3 organization and approved by Pennsylvania’s Department of Community & Economic Development as an Educational Improvement Organization. The council sponsors financial competitions and entrepreneurial programs resulting in over 20,000 students in Pennsylvania.
Training and support are provided to hundreds of teachers.
“Our mission is to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with economics, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success. We showcase exceptional talent across the state, from business, education, and government,” the release reads.
Pennsylvania is one of the most rural states in the country because it is largely made up of small towns and rural communities, according to the release.
“Many families here struggle to make ends meet. Our goal is to break that pattern by instilling a firm sense of financial competency and responsibility in the next generation. Our goal is to be the leader in K-12 financial literacy and entrepreneurship education,” the release reads.
For additional information, contact Alan Dakey, president, at ADakey@penncfl.org or Carolyn Shirk, vice president, at CShirk@penncfl.org, call 570-975-5149 or visit www.penncfl.org.
