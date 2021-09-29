Lehigh University recently welcomed the Class of 2025.
The incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of students who represent 43 U.S. states and territories and 29 countries.
Included amongst these students are: Drew Parker of Biglerville; Tyler Richardson of Fairfield; and Nathan Edmondson of East Berlin.
For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research.
The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities.
Lehigh’s five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science — provides opportunities to 7,000-plus students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.
Jennifer May Ritter Lentz graduated summa cum laude from Walden University with a master of science in developmental psychology with a concentration in children and adolescents.
Lentz is originally from the Gettysburg area and now resides with her husband, Paul C. Lentz, in Macon, Ga., where they work together in residential care for at-risk children.
