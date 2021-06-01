McDaniel College awarded nearly 600 bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the 151st commencement ceremony on May 22.
Local students earning master’s degrees included: Becky Louise Hunter of Gettysburg, a master’s degree in school librarianship; Gabriella Marie Horak, Gettysburg, school librarianship; Cierra M. Jackson, Littlestown, counseling; Hanna Rebecca FitzGerald, Gettysburg, liberal arts; Andrea Rose Flickinger, Gettysburg, elementary education; and Nicole Renee Selmer, Gettysburg, reading specialist.
Local students who earned bachelor’s degrees included:
— Ashley Noel Deal, of Littlestown, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
— Zachary Hunter Kiick of Gettysburg earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
— Catherine A. Little of Littlestown earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
— Lindsay Newton of Gettysburg earned a bachelor’s degree in cinema.
Academic honors given at graduation include summa cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher, magna cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89 and cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to 3.69.
Graduates were celebrated by 1970 alumni and commencement speakers Mary Lynn Durham and Bill Roj, whose recent $5 million leadership gift made the renovation of the new Roj Student Center possible, according to a release from the college.
This year’s graduates graduates hailed from nine countries and 25 states, plus the District of Columbia, according to the release.
McDaniel College, founded in 1867, is a four-year, independent college of the liberal arts and sciences offering more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, and over 20 graduate programs.
One of 40 “Colleges That Change Lives,” McDaniel emphasizes experiential learning and student-faculty collaboration to develop the unique potential in every student. Represented by the Green Terror, its 24 athletic teams compete in the NCAA Division III Centennial Conference. A student-centered community of 1,800 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students offers access to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., plus a European campus in Budapest, Hungary. www.mcdaniel.edu
