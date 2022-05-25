The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced $188,000 in new scholarship awards to students in Adams County and South-Central Pennsylvania, according to a foundation release.
The amount awarded brings the total amount of scholarships granted by the community foundation since its founding to more than $1.4 million dollars. Awards range from $500 to $30,000 each and go to students pursuing higher education, according to the release.
“Our Scholarship Committee, led by board member Nathan Mares, does an outstanding job selecting scholarship winners,” said Ralph Serpe, foundation president and chief executive officer. “But they are also working hard to eliminate scholarship displacement, when receipt of a private scholarship like the ones offered by the community foundation and others, leads to a reduction in other forms of financial aid. The community foundation is leading an effect to eliminate the practice in Pennsylvania.”
The 2022 scholarship awards include:
Adams County Community Foundation Scholarship
Stacy Orndorff
Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarships
Isabella Bobe – Bermudian Springs High School
Zachary Deah – Bermudian Springs High School
Connor Deah – Bermudian Springs High School
Kayla Ostriche – Bermudian Springs High School
Carter Stuart – Bermudian Springs High School
Haley Yacoviello-Andrus – Bermudian Springs High School
Rebecca Cohick – Big Spring High School
Molly Gutshall – Big Spring High School
Lilly Newcomer – Biglerville High School
Colin Arnold – Chambersburg Area High School
Tiffany Ellsworth – Fairfield Area High School
Camron Wiles – Fairfield Area High School
Rachel Frenette – Gettysburg Area High School
Madison Knerr – Gettysburg Area High School
Cole Rowlands – Dover Area High School
Derek Reed – Littlestown Area High School
Shaely Stabler – New Oxford High School
Alexandra Wetzel – Red Lion Area High School
Kelsey Shoap – Shippensburg Area High School
Daniel Sushko – Kennard-Dale High School
Fenton Stormes – South Western High School
Sabreena Fahringer – Susquehannock High School
Hailey Wolfe – Spring Grove Area High School
Nevaeh Wolfe – Spring Grove Area High School
Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarships Home School, Cyber & Private
Annabelle Biggins – Delone Catholic High School
Maggie Hughes – Delone Catholic High School
Nathaniel Snyder – Homeschooled
Adams Electric Career and Trade Scholarship
Garrett Wilson – Susquehannock High School
Albert J. Lentz American Legion Post 202
Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School
American Legion Scholarship
Clayton Davis – Gettysburg Area High School
Sherry (Krom) Amig Memorial Scholarship
Joseph Cooper – New Oxford High School
Thomas E. Arnold Scholarship
Isabelle Allen – Biglerville High School
Biglerville Healthcare Scholarship
Katelynn Ketterman – Gettysburg Area High School
Biglerville High School Business Award
Jack Regentin – Biglerville High School
Biglerville Trades & Technology Scholarship
Graham Rex – New Oxford High School
Joseph T. & Ivah R. Bollinger Scholarship
Diego Guzman – Littlestown Area High School
Canner Awards
Emma Parker – Biglerville High School
Mary Sue Cline Scholarships
Joscelynn Anglin – Biglerville High School
Joseph Menges – Biglerville High School
Conewago Valley Scholarships
Kiefer Bell – New Oxford High School
Joseph Cooper – New Oxford High School
Isabelle Kirkpatrick – New Oxford High School
Hayley Marsh – New Oxford High School
Makenzie Yingling – New Oxford High School
Emma M. Duttera Scholarship
Jordyn Beard – Littlestown High School
Fairfield Alumni Scholarship
Mary Aker – Fairfield Area High School
Ray and Violet Flickinger Scholarship
Lilly Newcomer – Biglerville High School
Gettysburg High School Class of 1964
Eliza Kellett – Gettysburg Area High School
Walter P. and Anna Griest Memorial Scholarship
Jayden Pohlman – New Oxford High School
Harold L. Griffie STEM Scholarship
Jaxson Bloom – Bermudian Springs High School
Berne C. Hart Technical Scholarships
Austin Lebo – Dover Area High School
Bryan Roth – Dover Area High School
Gavin Comber – Susquehannock High School
Garrett Wilson – Susquehannock High School
Thomas P. Henninger Scholarship
Malachi Abma – Gettysburg Area High School
Mabelle Hereter Memorial Scholarship in Music
Abigail Blaney – Gettysburg Area High School
Eddie Horst Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Fletcher – Bermudian Springs High School
George B. Inskip Memorial Scholarship
Mary Aker – Fairfield Area High School
Kermit Jacoby, Jr. Memorial Scholarships
Joscelynn Anglin – Biglerville High School
Ryan Van Dyke – Biglerville High School
Dale R. King Memorial Scholarship
Jayden Pohlman – New Oxford High School
Dr. Ronald Krablin Scholarship
Isabelle Kirkpatrick – New Oxford High School
Mildred Walters Leader Memorial Scholarship
Benjamin Angstadt – Biglerville High School
Julie Ann Lochary Scholarship
Makayla Reiter – Littlestown High School
Michelle Rene Louey Memorial Scholarship
Katelyn Snare – Littlestown High School
J. W. Martin Memorial Math Scholarship
Madison Cromwell – Fairfield Area High School
Meghan T. McKinney Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Van Dyke – Biglerville High School
Elizabeth Musselman Memorial Scholarship
Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School
Luella Musselman Paul Scholarship
Isabelle Allen – Biglerville High School
Greg Richardson Athletic Awards
Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School
Christopher Wagner – Gettysburg Area High School
Elizabeth Ferciot Roby Art Scholarship
Gabriella Shelleman-Wetzel– Gettysburg Area High School
Rotary Club of Littlestown Scholarship
Alasqa Farley – Littlestown High School
Rotary Club of Gettysburg Scholarships
Joseph Menges – Biglerville High School
Mary Aker – Fairfield Area High School
Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School
Briana Abate – Gettysburg Area High School
Abigail Blaney – Gettysburg Area High School
Hannah Brainard – Gettysburg Area High School
Jacob Cherry – Gettysburg Area High School
Emilio Garcia – Gettysburg Area High School
Nathaniel Snyder – Homeschooled
Dennis Runk, CPA (Class of 1969) and Family Scholarship
Nolan Westfall – Littlestown High School
Dennis Runk, CPA (Class of 1969) and Family Trade Scholarship
Jordyn Beard – Littlestown High School
Helen & Elton Ruth Memorial Scholarship
Paige Dill – New Oxford High School
Dalton Cole Schriver Memorial Scholarship
Jayden Pohlman – New Oxford High School
Emory H. & Luther D. Snyder Scholarship
Derek Reed – Littlestown High School
Rosemary & Leon Tawney Scholarships
Haley Yacoviello-Andrus – Bermudian Springs High School
Makayla Reiter – Littlestown High School
Paige Dill – New Oxford High School
Ray J. Wherley Tech/Trade Scholarship
Camden Elmo– New Oxford High School
The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County, according to the release. While focused locally, the community foundation provides a home for charitable funds created by donors which may make grants and scholarships anywhere across the country. Information about contributing to scholarship awards or applying for scholarship support is available at adamscountycf.org.
