The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced $188,000 in new scholarship awards to students in Adams County and South-Central Pennsylvania, according to a foundation release.

The amount awarded brings the total amount of scholarships granted by the community foundation since its founding to more than $1.4 million dollars. Awards range from $500 to $30,000 each and go to students pursuing higher education, according to the release.

“Our Scholarship Committee, led by board member Nathan Mares, does an outstanding job selecting scholarship winners,” said Ralph Serpe, foundation president and chief executive officer. “But they are also working hard to eliminate scholarship displacement, when receipt of a private scholarship like the ones offered by the community foundation and others, leads to a reduction in other forms of financial aid. The community foundation is leading an effect to eliminate the practice in Pennsylvania.”

The 2022 scholarship awards include:

Adams County Community Foundation Scholarship

Stacy Orndorff

Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarships

Isabella Bobe – Bermudian Springs High School

Zachary Deah – Bermudian Springs High School

Connor Deah – Bermudian Springs High School

Kayla Ostriche – Bermudian Springs High School

Carter Stuart – Bermudian Springs High School

Haley Yacoviello-Andrus – Bermudian Springs High School

Rebecca Cohick – Big Spring High School

Molly Gutshall – Big Spring High School

Lilly Newcomer – Biglerville High School

Colin Arnold – Chambersburg Area High School

Tiffany Ellsworth – Fairfield Area High School

Camron Wiles – Fairfield Area High School

Rachel Frenette – Gettysburg Area High School

Madison Knerr – Gettysburg Area High School

Cole Rowlands – Dover Area High School

Derek Reed – Littlestown Area High School

Shaely Stabler – New Oxford High School

Alexandra Wetzel – Red Lion Area High School

Kelsey Shoap – Shippensburg Area High School

Daniel Sushko – Kennard-Dale High School

Fenton Stormes – South Western High School

Sabreena Fahringer – Susquehannock High School

Hailey Wolfe – Spring Grove Area High School

Nevaeh Wolfe – Spring Grove Area High School

Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarships Home School, Cyber & Private

Annabelle Biggins – Delone Catholic High School

Maggie Hughes – Delone Catholic High School

Nathaniel Snyder – Homeschooled

Adams Electric Career and Trade Scholarship

Garrett Wilson – Susquehannock High School

Albert J. Lentz American Legion Post 202

Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School

American Legion Scholarship

Clayton Davis – Gettysburg Area High School

Sherry (Krom) Amig Memorial Scholarship

Joseph Cooper – New Oxford High School

Thomas E. Arnold Scholarship

Isabelle Allen – Biglerville High School

Biglerville Healthcare Scholarship

Katelynn Ketterman – Gettysburg Area High School

Biglerville High School Business Award

Jack Regentin – Biglerville High School

Biglerville Trades & Technology Scholarship

Graham Rex – New Oxford High School

Joseph T. & Ivah R. Bollinger Scholarship

Diego Guzman – Littlestown Area High School

Canner Awards

Emma Parker – Biglerville High School

Mary Sue Cline Scholarships

Joscelynn Anglin – Biglerville High School

Joseph Menges – Biglerville High School

Conewago Valley Scholarships

Kiefer Bell – New Oxford High School

Joseph Cooper – New Oxford High School

Isabelle Kirkpatrick – New Oxford High School

Hayley Marsh – New Oxford High School

Makenzie Yingling – New Oxford High School

Emma M. Duttera Scholarship

Jordyn Beard – Littlestown High School

Fairfield Alumni Scholarship

Mary Aker – Fairfield Area High School

Ray and Violet Flickinger Scholarship

Lilly Newcomer – Biglerville High School

Gettysburg High School Class of 1964

Eliza Kellett – Gettysburg Area High School

Walter P. and Anna Griest Memorial Scholarship

Jayden Pohlman – New Oxford High School

Harold L. Griffie STEM Scholarship

Jaxson Bloom – Bermudian Springs High School

Berne C. Hart Technical Scholarships

Austin Lebo – Dover Area High School

Bryan Roth – Dover Area High School

Gavin Comber – Susquehannock High School

Garrett Wilson – Susquehannock High School

Thomas P. Henninger Scholarship

Malachi Abma – Gettysburg Area High School

Mabelle Hereter Memorial Scholarship in Music

Abigail Blaney – Gettysburg Area High School

Eddie Horst Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Fletcher – Bermudian Springs High School

George B. Inskip Memorial Scholarship

Mary Aker – Fairfield Area High School

Kermit Jacoby, Jr. Memorial Scholarships

Joscelynn Anglin – Biglerville High School

Ryan Van Dyke – Biglerville High School

Dale R. King Memorial Scholarship

Jayden Pohlman – New Oxford High School

Dr. Ronald Krablin Scholarship

Isabelle Kirkpatrick – New Oxford High School

Mildred Walters Leader Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Angstadt – Biglerville High School

Julie Ann Lochary Scholarship

Makayla Reiter – Littlestown High School

Michelle Rene Louey Memorial Scholarship

Katelyn Snare – Littlestown High School

J. W. Martin Memorial Math Scholarship

Madison Cromwell – Fairfield Area High School

Meghan T. McKinney Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Van Dyke – Biglerville High School

Elizabeth Musselman Memorial Scholarship

Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School

Luella Musselman Paul Scholarship

Isabelle Allen – Biglerville High School

Greg Richardson Athletic Awards

Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School

Christopher Wagner – Gettysburg Area High School

Elizabeth Ferciot Roby Art Scholarship

Gabriella Shelleman-Wetzel– Gettysburg Area High School

Rotary Club of Littlestown Scholarship

Alasqa Farley – Littlestown High School

Rotary Club of Gettysburg Scholarships

Joseph Menges – Biglerville High School

Mary Aker – Fairfield Area High School

Honey Strosnider – Fairfield Area High School

Briana Abate – Gettysburg Area High School

Abigail Blaney – Gettysburg Area High School

Hannah Brainard – Gettysburg Area High School

Jacob Cherry – Gettysburg Area High School

Emilio Garcia – Gettysburg Area High School

Nathaniel Snyder – Homeschooled

Dennis Runk, CPA (Class of 1969) and Family Scholarship

Nolan Westfall – Littlestown High School

Dennis Runk, CPA (Class of 1969) and Family Trade Scholarship

Jordyn Beard – Littlestown High School

Helen & Elton Ruth Memorial Scholarship

Paige Dill – New Oxford High School

Dalton Cole Schriver Memorial Scholarship

Jayden Pohlman – New Oxford High School

Emory H. & Luther D. Snyder Scholarship

Derek Reed – Littlestown High School

Rosemary & Leon Tawney Scholarships

Haley Yacoviello-Andrus – Bermudian Springs High School

Makayla Reiter – Littlestown High School

Paige Dill – New Oxford High School

Ray J. Wherley Tech/Trade Scholarship

Camden Elmo– New Oxford High School

The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County, according to the release. While focused locally, the community foundation provides a home for charitable funds created by donors which may make grants and scholarships anywhere across the country. Information about contributing to scholarship awards or applying for scholarship support is available at adamscountycf.org.

