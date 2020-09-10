The Adams County Farm Bureau (ACFB) recently awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students.
The Arthur B. Musselman Scholarship was awarded to Samantha Schulteis, daughter of Winn Schulteis of Biglerville. She is attending Duke University, studying environmental resource management (soil science).
The Adams County Farm Bureau Scholarship was awarded to George Sebright, son of Robby and Jayne Sebright of East Berlin. He is attending Virginia Tech and studying dairy science.
