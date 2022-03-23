Tomi Bennett, of Gettysburg, graduated from Hood College in January with a master of science in mathematics education.
———
Seton Hall University announced the following students qualified for the fall dean’s list: Mark Golibart of Fairfield and Ryan Murphy of New Oxford.
———
Fairfield resident Lance Schneider was named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall semester.
———
James Madison University announced the following students made the dean’s list for the fall semester: Alicia Mackle of Gettysburg, who is majoring in psychology; and Kaitlyn Bristol of Gettysburg, who is majoring in social work.
———
Local students earning dean’s lists status at Lock Haven University for the fall semester include Hannah Crawford of Gettysburg, Duc Do of New Oxford, Julia Haines of Arendtsville, Sage Dengler of East Berlin, and Ashley Mallory of McSherrystown.
———
Julia O’Brien of New Oxford, a graduate of Delone Catholic High School majoring in software engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
———
Hunter Martin, of Gettysburg, was named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Martin is currently enrolled in the finance program at the university.
———
Karli Bortner of Gettysburg earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester.
———
Madison Harbaugh, of East Berlin, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall semester. Harbaugh is majoring in Communication, Media, and Culture BA.
———
Jeremy Allinger of Gettysburg was one of 23 Shenandoah University students inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society in January.
———
Camden Roy, of Gettysburg, was named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning Highest Honors for the fall semester. Roy is majoring in Ancient Mediterranean Civilization.
———
The following students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania: from East Berlin, Elizabeth Kreitz; Fairfield, Ashley Roberts; and McSherrystown, Jason Lookenbill.
———
Alexander Presser of Biglerville, was named to the Champlain College President's List for the fall semester.
———
Lock Haven University congratulates Samantha Barnabae, and all students who received their academic degrees. Barnabae, of New Oxford,, graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies.
———
More than 130 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference's (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll, including: Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College field hockey team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in interaction design; and Peter Foerster of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men's soccer team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration.
———
The following students were named to the dean's list at Hood College for the fall semester: from East Berlin, Tyler Sims; and Gettysburg, Kaelyn Blocher.
