New statewide graduation requirements signed into law in 2018 will affect students graduating in 2023 and beyond.
All Pennsylvania students will be required to meet “Pathway to Graduation” requirements as defined by Act 158, said Conewago Valley Assistant Superintendent Sharon Perry during a school board study session Tuesday.
“These are the accountability measure the state has put into place to make sure Pennsylvania students are ready to move forward after graduation,” Perry said. “It’s a way to make sure we’re not pushing students through graduation who are not prepared to be successful.”
The most conventional way to fulfill graduation requirements is to attain proficiency on three end-of-course Keystone exams in algebra I, literature and biology, she said. Students are required to score 1,500 or better in each of the exams. The maximum score for each is 1,800.
Students who fail to reach proficiency or opt out of Keystone testing with the approval of a parent still have other avenues to fulfill graduation requirements.
The following alternative pathways are available for students:
• Score an aggregate of 4,452 or better for the three exams.
• Attain an Industry-Based Competency Certification related to a career and technical education (CTE) program of study, demonstrate high likelihood of success on an approved industry-based competency assessment, or demonstrate readiness for a continued meaningful engagement in a CTE concentrated program of study.
• Pass one of several alternative assessments, such as receiving an ACT score of 21 or above or an SAT score of 1010 or above.
• Score at least a three in an advanced placement class in mathematics, science or literature.
• Receive a passing grade from a Local Education Agency-approved course in an area associated with each Keystone exam in which the student did not receive a proficient score.
• Successful completion of an apprenticeship program.
• Acceptance into a four-year institution of higher education, or show evidence of ability to enroll in college-level coursework.
Keystone exams are offered twice a year, in January and May at the completion of assessed courses, Perry said.
On average, only 1 to 2 percent of students opt out of Keystone testing, Perry said. However, during the 2020-21 school year, several students remained home to avoid COVID-19 exposure. Roughly 25 to 30 students, between 7 and 10 percent, opted out of Keystone testing last year, Perry said.
New requirements were scheduled to go into effect in the 2021-22 school year but were pushed back when Keystone tests were cancelled in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry said.
Perry had mixed feelings about last year’s Keystone assessment. She was enthusiastic about having data points to see how students fared during the pandemic but thought 2022-23 would be a more appropriate year to begin the new graduation requirement.
“We were curious whether they would move the year ahead yet again, but they did not,” Perry said. “I didn’t think it was fair to test children on a hybrid schedule. It’s just not a level playing field.”
Parents should receive more detailed information from school administrators regarding Act 158 requirements in the coming days. A team of school counselors, administrators and teachers will continue to track progress for graduation, she said.
“It’s the 11th hour, 59th minute situation we want to avoid,” she said. “As soon as students take those classes and receive their scores, we want to be communicating about alternative pathways.”
