The New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club monthly recognizes High School seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
The students recognized in January were Courtney Smith from New Oxford High School and Jacob Schriver from Bermudian Springs High School. The students recognized in February were Zachary Barnhart from New Oxford High School and Jessica Pedro-Pascual from Bermudian Springs High School.
Smith was presented by Jeanne Plotica, faculty sponsor
Smith is a member of both the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She is a member of the Varsity Club and also serves as treasurer of the student council.
While a class officer, she advocates for her classmates in an effective and professional manner. She is the captain of the swim team and plays as the pitcher on the softball team. Smith is very strong academically and is a natural leader. She excels in art and uses her talent to guide other students.
Smith has been accepted and is still deciding on attending either Alvernia University or Penn State University to study forensic sciences. She is the daughter of Jesse and Julie Smith.
Schriver was presented by John Livelsberger, faculty sponsor
Schriver is a member of the National Honor Society. He is an all-around strong athlete and plays soccer as the defensive man and basketball in the forward position. Schriver is an excellent student and is at the top of his class academically.
He sets high expectations and is a team motivator and leader. He is described as having a very strong work ethic and character. Schriver plans to attend Penn State University to study engineering. He is the son of Alison and Craig Schriver.
Pedro-Pascual was presented by Dianna Jarema, faculty sponsor
Pedro-Pascual is a member of the National Honor Society and National Arts Honor Society. She has participated in the Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program and the World Food Prize Foundation.
She is a member of the student council, FFA, Robotics, Interact Club, Science Olympiad and the school musical. Pedro-Pascual is described as a quiet leader who is very driven and strives to be successful which places her in the top five of her class academically.
She is multi-lingual, artistic, and wants to make a difference in the world. Pedro-Pascual plans to attend Cornell University’s College of agriculture and life sciences with a focus on international food security and hunger. She is the daughter of Maria Marcos Pedro.
Barnhart was presented by James Zinn, faculty sponsor
Barnhart is a member of both the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Honor Society for Social Studies. He has earned “commended” status from the National Merit Scholarship where semifinalists emerge from the top 3-4 percent of students (approximately 50,000 students) taking the test, by virtue of the PSAT score alone.
He is in advanced academics and has an affinity for math. Barnhart is a member of the basketball team where he plays in the forward position, a member of the tennis team and plays the violin in the orchestra. As a leader, he mentors incoming freshman at the high school.
Barnhart has been accepted to six schools and is still deciding on which one to attend. He plans to study statistics to become a statistician. He is the son of Douglas and Jennifer Barnhart.
