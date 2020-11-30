Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Abigail Finafrock was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for November 2020.
Abigail is the daughter of Jayme and Margaret Finafrock of Fairfield. During her high school career, Abby has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society 11-12, Band 9-12, Band Officer 11-12, Chorus 9-12, Chamber Singers 11-12, and Yearbook 10-12 (Editor 11-12).
Abby is involved in dance and has participated in Ballet/Pointe and Modern. She performed in Cinderella as well as 5 Nutcracker productions as a corps member and soloist. Abby assists and teaches ballet as well as pointe at A and B Dance Dimensions in Waynesboro.
She is an active member of the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Gettysburg, and enjoys reading and painting.
Her future plans are to attend Mt. Saint Mary’s University, majoring in business.
