A Golden Anniversary Endowment has been established as a result of Delone Catholic High School’s Class of 1971 Reunion. More than $8,000 was donated to their alma mater, which Principal William Lippe says will provide the seed money for a new focused scholarship account.

“Classes who celebrate their 50th Reunions will continue to invest in our students’ futures,” he said. “The endowment will be set up through the Diocese of Harrisburg, but it remains in Delone’s hands, with a high interest rate.”

He said it will be earmarked for students who may struggle with tuition costs.

