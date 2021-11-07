The Delone Catholic High School Class of 1971 recently held its 50th reunion. Pictured, row 1 from left: Carlin Kuhn Thomas, Norma Jean Brady Wagner, Susan Redding, Margaret Weaver Shaffer, Joyce Kretz Berkhimer, Shirley Snader Grattan, Jackie Klunk Wright, Donna Sneeringer Hooper, Coleen Small Foreman, Pat Thomas Smith, Sharon Weishaar Rang; row 2: Loraine Small Yoneda, Marge McKim, Sue Conrad Gross, Pat Staub Hubbard, Jane Neiderer Myers, Judith Lawrence Baugher, Pam Klunk Hetrick, Teresa Gobel, Marilee Barrick Barger, Joanne Renaut Small; row 3: Joy Bradner Trimmer, Kathleen Small Carter, Diane Riser Wherley, Diane Crowl Noel, Patrice Smith, Janet Devine Buffington, Carolyn Keffer, Jennifer Heagey Vlahos, Rose McClintock, Loretta Keller Reever, Gertrude Worley Noel, Pam Shanebrook Clabaugh, Deborah King Klunk, Patricia Klunk Streeter, Sharon Trone Pirrotta, Diane Buffington Benedict, Michele Pinkas Yealy, Bill Groft; row 4: Anthony Frock, Thomas Ernst, Pamela Snyder Berwager, Marquette Poist Garvick, Raymond Smith, Robert Long, Germ Orndorff, Scott Brady, Randolph Smith, Martin Weaver, Dan Lawrence, Perpetua Staub, Rebecca Swope Kopf, Joanne Reed Wolo; row 5: Mike Greenholt, Jeff Gross, Steve Reese, Dave Yealy, Mike Wolo, Bill Roth, Ron Staub, Eugene Smith, Rick Bunty, Phil Smith, Leonard Bennett, Robert Gouker, Andrew McMaster, Tom Smith, Dan Hawbaker, Dave Sanders.
