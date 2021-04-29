The New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools each month based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
The students recognized in April are Selena Rosario from New Oxford High School and Myles Avery from Bermudian Springs High School.
Rosario was presented by Dr. Layla Britton, faculty sponsor.
Rosario is a member of the National Honor Society and student council. She is also a member of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society which is the only national organization for high school juniors and seniors that recognizes excellence in the field of social studies. She is the captain of the Speech and Debate Team.
She was voted by her classmates as mostly likely to become president. She is very active in her community and has the tenacity and determination in the pursuit of justice. Rosario was awarded the QuestBridge Scholarship through the University of Pennsylvania. She plans to attend University of Pennsylvania to study political science or economics with a minor in Latino studies.
Rosario is the daughter of Robert and Melissa Rosario.
Myles Avery was presented by Shane Miller, faculty sponsor.
Avery is the captain and president of the Robotics team. He is a member of the Science Olympiad team and has helped the team to achieve medals in many events. He is also a member of the tennis team.
Avery is highly motivated and puts 100 percent into everything he does. He is a volunteer firefighter in the community. Avery plans to attend West Virginia University to study engineering.
Avery is the son of Dustin and Katie Avery.
