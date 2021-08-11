Natalie Kloster, a 2021 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, was awarded the Gettysburg Lions Club’s Education Scholarship of $1,000.
In addition to being an outstanding student, Kloster was active in numerous school activities, including student council as vice president, National Honor Society as secretary, Key Club, Warrior Ambassador as a mentor to new students, and organizing committees for school social activities and spirit events.
As a student-athlete, she participated in field hockey, track and field, and competitive cheerleading. Her community service included active membership in St. James Lutheran Church and its Reach Work Camps, and service to Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S and Ruth’s Harvest. She is the daughter of David and Janina Kloster. Kloster plans to attend Georgetown University majoring pre-med studies.
