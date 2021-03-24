The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation recently awarded a $50,000 grant to fund scholarships for Wilson College students with financial need.
The foundation has provided more than $5.2 million to the scholarship endowment since its inception in 2009, according to a release from Wilson College.
“Wilson College is grateful for the support of The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation,” says Wesley R. Fugate, Ph.D., president of Wilson College. “With this grant, motivated students continue their education, achieve academic success with less student debt, and give back to the community.”
Students are selected for scholarships based on financial need, academic achievement, and service to the community.
All student recipients sign a pledge indicating that when they are able, they will make contributions to the endowment in an amount equal to what they received, the release reads.
The college provides annual reminders to the recipients about their debt of conscience with a report of their contributions and outstanding balance.
In the 2019-20 academic year, 100 Wilson College students received $330,000 in financial assistance from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation endowed scholarship fund. Sixty-one students were awarded Stabler scholarships in the fall 2020 semester, adding to the more than 430 scholarships awarded over the years.
Located in Harrisburg, The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation was established by the Stablers in 1966 exclusively to support charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.