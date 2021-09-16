Chloe Plesic, of York Springs, was recently named 2021 National Youth Liaison for American Mini Lop Rabbit Club.
Plesic recently placed eighth in the country and Canada in quality points and was named District 9 Youth Breeder of the Year.
As the youth liaison, Plesic is responsible for being the contact for all youth in the US and Canada who are interested in raising and showing mini lops. she writes quarterly articles about showing and is the contact for the board of directors for planning activities for youth.
This is Plesic’s second year being awarded Youth Breeder of the Year.
She will travel to Louisville, Ky., in October for a week for the national convention held by the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA), where she will show her rabbits and is in the running for two awards.
Locally, Plesic and her rabbits will be in one of the seven barns on the Barn Tour to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Plesic is a senior at Bermudian Springs High School and lives in York Springs with her parents, Chris and Becky Plesic.
She is the owner of CP Rabbitry where she raises rabbits for pet, show and meat. Plesic is a member of Adams County 4-H and a varsity cheerleader for football, winter sports, and on the competition cheer team.
