New Oxford School District unanimously approved its final budget, including a 2 percent property tax increase, half of what was allowable by the Act 1 Index.
The final budget anticipates expenses totaling $70,204,526 with revenues of $68,170,717, leaving a deficit of $2,033,809 that will be taken out of the fund balance, said District Business Manager Lori Duncan. She projected the fund balance would be at $5,707,793 at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
“As a whole organization we’re moving forward, we’re doing such a good job for the community and also being fiscally responsible,” said Duncan.
For taxpayers, the average annual increase on a $100,000 home will be $27.84, said Duncan.
The district budget includes the addition of a second K-3 librarian for the district’s two elementary schools, a gifted K-3 teacher, a special education teacher, two middle school teachers, a teacher with a degree in agriculture to help manage a greenhouse currently in development and a clerical position to manage payroll.
Increasing the size of the staff will help reduce class sizes now, but may eventually become a necessity, Rudisill. A recently-completed demographic study predicts 1,355 new homes will be built within the district in the next decade, resulting in 752 additional students by 2030.
“We’re not raising taxes to the index,” said Superintendent Christopher Rudisill. “We are excited to keep staff positions in the budget and still pass on a 2 percent increase, rather than a 4 percent increase to our community.”
In other business, board Treasurer Luke Crabill was unanimously approved to continue serving in the role. Crabill was absent at the time of the vote.
Graduation date
New Oxford’s high school graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 with a rain date of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The number of invitees per graduate is still undecided.
At the request of a borough council member and public comments submitted to the district, the board discussed scheduling graduation in June when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“A lot of people have already made plans,” said board President Edward Groft. “Some students are even planning to leave the next day for senior week.”
Initially, a limit of four tickets was to be provided for each graduating student. Tuesday, Rudisill said the administration would discuss elevating that number after Gov. Tom Wolf increased occupancy limits for outdoor events from 50 to 75 percent. The district will share its decision with parents by early next week, Rudisill said.
Those without a ticket can still livestream the event on the district’s YouTube channel, he said.
