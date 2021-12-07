Throughout the year, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment (ERA) to Pennsylvania’s Constitution. The ERA was the theme of PPFF’s first-ever song contest in which musicians, through their original songs, expressed the importance of the amendment, how it empowers citizens with rights to healthy natural resources and, at the same time, charges us all with their stewardship, according to a foundation release.
“Music is a medium that connects people and transcends time much like the ERA which was designed to give citizens a voice and created with future generations in mind. Hosting a song contest seemed like the perfect way to celebrate such an important milestone” said Brad Mallory, PPFF’s board chair.
The contest’s Youth Entry winner is Brooke Buser of Gettysburg, who wrote her song, “Pick Up Trash,” played to a tune o, her ukulele, while in the first grade, according to the release.
The recording, set to a background of photos from recent PPFF volunteer trash clean-ups and other stewardship events, is now available on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s YouTube channel, according to the release.
After seeing litter, Brooke was inspired to write her song which she hopes will send the message that “We need to take care of our Earth by throwing our trash in trash cans and recycling.”
Amy Buser, Brooke’s mother, added “It has become clear that we need to take care of our Earth not just for our benefit, but for our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to be able to enjoy this beautiful Earth.”
“Pick Up Trash” was selected by a panel of judges that included PPFF Board and staff as well as experienced musicians, Joe Cooney who plays acoustically in the Harrisburg, Pa., area and is a volunteer with the Susquehanna Folk Music Society and Bonnie Rannels, a violinist with both Central Pennsylvania and West Shore Symphonies and Board member of Market Square Concerts, according to the release.
Fellow awardees include Grand Prize winner, Ed Holcomb, with “The Amendment” and President’s Choice winner Debra Wolf Goldstein, the powerful voice of “People Have the Right”.
In celebration with PPFF, author and lead advocate for the Environmental Rights Amendment, former State Senator Franklin Kury, and PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn both share in their congratulations to the awardees.
To listen to the recordings of the winning songs, visit PPFF’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/PAParksandForests.
