Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and other school-appropriate, competitive video games will soon be sanctioned extracurricular activities at Bermudian Springs.
Bermudian Springs School District unanimously approved the creation of an e-sports club by establishing an account for that purpose within the student activity fund, Tuesday. The district accepted a $5,000 donation from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust Grant as a start-up fund.
Named Bermudian Siege, the club and team will officially begin to meet next fall under the advisement of Amanda Nace, high school instructional specialist. During a presentation to the board, Nace showed off the team’s logo — the talon of the school’s mascot, an eagle, gripping a video game controller.
“The kids are taking ownership of this, but I will be facilitating to make sure things are running smoothly and they are handling themselves appropriately,” Nace said.
High School Principal Jon DeFoe put his support behind the program, defining e-sports as a high school and college-level electronic sport in which 1-on-1 and team competitions are played on a computer or a video game console.
The idea arose when students vented their frustrations to Nace about their weekend experiences competing in E-sports tournaments. Some of the contests award winners with scholarships, but that only applies to students affiliated with school programs, they said.
“There’s $15 million in scholarships awarded each year,” said DeFoe. “That can only be awarded as a scholarship, not a cash award or a check to a personal account.”
The students took the initial steps of organizing, Nace said, beginning with an online sign-up sheet and routine meetings in Discord, a digital messaging and media server. The club will be largely student-run, with student managers for specific games, social media and streaming, Nace said.
Nace hopes to reach students that would not normally participate in school-sanctioned extracurricular activities, she said.
According to the Pew Research Center, 85 percent of high school students play video games. Furthermore, eighty percent of students who play high school e-sports never participated in any other extracurricular activities, Nace said. Districts also see an increase in attendance and grade point average from students after they join an e-sports team, she said.
“Students are doing this out of school, so why not provide a safe structured environment and be there to support them,” said Nace.
The district’s educational tenets can be demonstrated through e-sports, said Assistant Superintendent Jon Fox, including initiative, self-direction, critical-thinking, problem-solving and teamwork, he said. The program will reinforce effective and respectful digital communication, he said.
“Students will represent themselves in global competitions,” he said. “They will need to lose with grace and show honor in victory. These are all important skills taught in a classroom or on a court.”
Ultimately, the club could evolve into a sanctioned varsity sport, Nace said. Classes such as computer programming and video game development may arise from the interest as well, she said.
“We want to showcase the development of our kids,” she said. “This is no longer just a hobby for some of our students. It could be their future. It’s important that we’re helping our students grow in that realm.”
Under the questioning of board member Jen Zerfing, Defoe confirmed that students would need to maintain their grades and good behavior to participate, like current high school athletes.
Games played at the high school level are not “stereotypically violent,” said Nace, adding that they will not have a “mature” rating.
Responding to a question by board member David Reinecker, Nace said the team can participate in local and national tournaments, but no local York-Adams league has been formed. The closest organized league is in the Lancaster-Lebanon area, she said.
Most high school e-sports leagues require membership dues, Fox said. The program will hold fundraisers and apply for grants to support console, game and equipment purchases, as well as entry fees, Nace said.
