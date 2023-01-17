The Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) received a donation from Coterra Energy in the form of educational improvement tax credits (EITC).
Coterra has donated $8,411 from Coterra since 2021, providing assistance to 55 students in numerous fields of study including allied health, building trades, computer networking, criminal justice, culinary arts, diesel technology, and early learning, according to a release.
ACTI adjoins Gettysburg Area High School but draws students from across the county. The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became ACTI in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
“If not for EITC funding, families would have to find another means to help pay for their child’s uniforms and tools, and maybe not get the best materials and fully participate in the program,” ACTI Administrative Director Shawn Eckenrode said.
Coterra’s EITC program has grown steadily through the years, doubling in scope in 2019 after a lull in the natural gas industry. CTCs (career and technical centers) are seen as a natural incubator for the skilled workers needed by Pennsylvania’s growing industry sector, including natural gas production.
“We’re excited for the jobs that are ahead, and we are making sure that we have the workforce for this next phase in Pennsylvania’s economic development,” said George Stark, Coterra director of external affairs.
Trade schools like ACTI, he noted, are training the workers for tomorrow that will make them productive members of society.
The program is administered by Commonwealth Charitable Management (CCM), which has partnered with Coterra Energy for over 10 years in support of Career & Technology students across Pennsylvania.
“Building a future relies on a variety of industries,” citing healthcare and diesel mechanics among specialized fields that are always in demand,” said Melissa Turlip, CCM program manager.
“The folks at Commonwealth Charitable Management are very easy to work with, and the system they have for accepting requests and processing them is easy to use,” said Eckenrode. “We appreciate Coterra’s contributions to help our families fully participate in ACTI programs.”
