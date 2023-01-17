ACTI receives donation

Adams County Technical Institute Administrative Director Shawn Eckenrode holds a sign expressing gratitude for a donation to the school from Coterra Energy through Commonwealth Charitable Management. (Submitted Photo)

The Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) received a donation from Coterra Energy in the form of educational improvement tax credits (EITC).

Coterra has donated $8,411 from Coterra since 2021, providing assistance to 55 students in numerous fields of study including allied health, building trades, computer networking, criminal justice, culinary arts, diesel technology, and early learning, according to a release.

 

