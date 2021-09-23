The following students from Adams County were named to the spring dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2021 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s list students include:
Abbottstown: Jensen Alexandra Hager, Hunters Circle, B.A. in sociology/human services
Biglerville: Allison N. Daniels, South Main Street, B.S. in nursing; Joseph Edward Flake, Tillie Town Road, B.A. in anthropology/archaeology
East Berlin: Travis Daniels, McCandless Drive, B.A. in history; Marissa Fronina, Lake Meade Drive, B.S. in nutrition/dietetics
Fairfield: Lucy Rogers, Ski Run Trail, B.S. in biology/pre-medical; Jacob M. Yingling, Gladhill Road, B.S. in physical education and sport/sport administration
Gardners: Shaylyn Alexes Bannon, Smith Road, B.S. in interior design; Rachel Faye Zimmerman, Pine Grove Road, B.S. in speech-language pathology and audiology
Gettysburg: Nicole Marie Intile-Suggs, Longstreet Drive, B.A. in criminology
Littlestown: Alessandra Maria Abate, East Summit Drive, B.A. in psychology; Jacob Dillen Fox, Johnamac North, B.S. in nursing; Kacie Frock, East Summit Drive, B.S. in nursing; Melissa Constance Hajek, Colonial Court, B.S. in nursing; Madison Johnson, Prince Street, B.A. in political science; Zachary Alexander Meyers, Saint Johns Road, B.F.A. in art studio; Julia Reaver, Plunkert Road, B.A. in art/studio; Daniel Robert Saylor, Mathias Road, B.S. in computer science/cyber security; Molly Elizabeth Watkins, Sells Station Road, B.S. in physical education and sport/exercise science
New Oxford: Angel A. Flores, Oxford Road, B.A. in economics; Olivia Julieann Milburn, Storms Store Road, B.A. in psychology; Sierra Nicole Schwartz, Dicks Dam Road, B.S. in medical imaging/nuclear medicine technology
———
Lock Haven University congratulates the spring graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The following local students earned degrees:
• Kayla Barnes of McSherrystown, graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
• Lizset Diaz Reyes of New Oxford, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
• Chloe Pevarnik of McSherrystown, graduated with a bachelor of science in health Sciences.
———
Gettysburg College students earning dean’s commendation list status for the spring semester include: Paul Asper of Aspers, Thomas Bross of East Berlin, Samantha Cotter of Gettysburg, Brianna Hayes of Biglerville, Cin Khai of Gettysburg, Natalie Stair of Littlestown, Lindsey Vandergrift of Littlestown, Nicholas Wallace of Gettysburg, and Desirae Williams of Gettysburg.
———
Gettysburg College students named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester include: Ricardo Aguilar of Aspers, Katelin Beach of Gettysburg, Alexandra Bruder of Fairfield, Jillian Buchheister of New Oxford, Summer Burton of Gettysburg, Rachel Costella of New Oxford, Jessica Cromer of Aspers, Emma Fee of Aspers, Julia Gruppo of Gettysburg, Emily Jumba of Gettysburg, Ezequiel Linares of Gardners, Taylor Neller of Gettysburg, Tara Noel of York Springs, Esmeralda Orndorff of Biglerville, Collin Presser of Biglerville, Mara Smeltzer of Gettysburg, Vivian Soullaird of New Oxford, Amna Zigic of Gettysburg, and Amila Zigic of Gettysburg.
———
Margaret Grenchik of Gettysburg was named to the spring dean’s list at Immaculata University. To attain dean’s list status, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 on a scale of 4.0.
———
Heather Jenkins, of Fairfield, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
———
Hugh Crawford, of Gettysburg, has begun higher education studies at Albright College, pursuing a bachelor of arts degree as a member of the Class of 2025. A graduate of Gettysburg Area Senior High School, Crawford is majoring in crime and justice at Albright. Crawford is joined by more than 385 first year students from 21 states, and seven different countries. Crawford will compete as a member of Albright College’s NCAA Division III varsity men’s soccer team this fall.
———
Julia O’Brien of New Oxford, a Delone Catholic High School graduate, is one of 10 first-year student-athletes to continue their women’s cross country career at Baldwin Wallace University.
———
Colin McNeal, of Littlestown, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
———
Olivia Blasone, of East Berlin, is one of 30 student-athletes representing Kutztown University’s field hockey program for the 2021 season.
———
This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa, a group that includes Samantha Gilroy of Gettysburg, has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class. Gilroy is majoring in sport and recreation management in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
———
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated three local students on being named to the summer dean’s list: William Crook of Littlestown; Christopher Krepps of Gettysburg; and Ty Miller of Abbottstown. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.
———
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named several local students to the summer president’s list, including Jazzlynn Zellers of East Berlin, Amanda Bancroft of Fairfield, Anthony Goldhammer of New Oxford, Morgan McVay of Fairfield, Courtney Leese of McSherrystown, Catherine Wasilewski of Gettysburg, and Lorealle Carroll of Red Lion. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.
———
Caroline Powell of Gettysburg will attend the Honors College at the College of Charleston starting this fall. Powell joins a community of engaged and motivated Honors students who live and learn together while pursuing their own unique interests and goals. Honors students at the College of Charleston benefit from personalized mentorship, access to specialized opportunities, and small, seminar-style classes. Students also participate in high impact experiences like faculty-led research, internships, and community engagement to help them maximize their time at college. Powell is a graduate of Gettysburg Area Senior High School.
———
Bob Jones University recently named Grace Lustig of Biglerville to the Lyric Choir, BJU’s all-women music ensemble. Lustig is a freshman majoring in elementary education.
———
Seton Hall University announced Mark Golibart, of Fairfield, qualified for the spring dean’s list.
