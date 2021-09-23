Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain, occasionally heavy, ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.