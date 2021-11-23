The Gettysburg Adventist Christian School (GACS), 1495 Biglerville Road, invited area veterans to be honored at its annual Veteran’s Day Program, including state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Mastriano was invited due to his extensive military service to the country, according to a release from the school.
Mastriano is a combat veteran and the son of a career US Navy man. He retired as a colonel from the U.S. Army in November 2018 after 30 years of active duty. Mastriano was commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1986 and served on the Iron Curtain with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in West Germany.
While serving along the East German and Czechoslovakian borders, he witnessed the end of the Cold War and thereafter deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm (1991) to liberate Kuwait. His regiment led the attack against Saddam’s elite Republican Guard forces. Mastriano went on to serve in Washington, D.C., the 3rd Infantry Division and US Army Europe. He served four years with NATO and deployed three times to Afghanistan. Mastriano was the director of NATO’s Joint Intelligence Center in Afghanistan, leading 80 people from 18 nations. On his own initiative, Mastriano led seven relief operations to help Afghan orphans.
He completed his career as a professor at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., and taught strategic studies at the master degree level to the next generation of senior leaders.
Mastriano holds a PhD in history, and four master’s degrees in strategy, strategic intelligence, military operations, and airpower. He earned a BA from Eastern University in St. Davids, Pa.
It has been a longstanding tradition GACS, since its inception in 1993, to honor area veterans.
