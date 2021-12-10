The new Bermudian Springs Middle School is a modern and innovative place where students can thrive and learn in an open environment.
I was one of the lucky few who got to tour the new building. My first impression upon seeing it was the spaciousness and brightness.
Beyond that, the gymnasium, the art department, the science and music classrooms, and the cafeteria stood out to me. These locations will hopefully excite new middle school students, as they did me during the tour. The school gives off a modern and fresh vibe, yet still feels appealing to middle school students.
After talking to my middle school sister, Evelyn, who is currently attending the old school, I learned she hoped to see a more spacious and technologically advanced building. She was especially wishful that futuristic and modern features would be included in the design; after completing my tour, I believe her wishes will be granted.
As soon as you walk through the main corridor, the bright light and open space is automatically noticeable. Windows are everywhere, highlighting the natural light in each room, unlike the old middle school.
The windows provide an excellent view of the new turf field, which is another amenity the school boasts, as well as the buffet-style cafeteria, the terrace overlooking the main hallway, and the gymnasium with a new regulation court, something not available in the old building.
Although larger than the old school, there is no wasted space and every detail is meticulously planned and thought out. Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss stated that the themes of the school are “flexibility and collaboration.”
These themes are evident in the classrooms, the portable tables and storage, the adjustable classrooms, and the outdoor learning spaces. Movable doors are installed in many areas which can separate rooms, or bring them together in times of collaboration; this feature is something I wish I would have experienced as a middle schooler.
A particularly notable feature of the school for me is the extensive music section, which includes a main chorus room, a band room, a small music practice room, and an instrument storage room.
The gymnasium, which seats 750 people in its bleachers, and fitness center, which displays three televisions for the staff and students to utilize, should also be pointed out, as they are spectacular areas. It is places like these that will allow middle schoolers to branch out, try new things, and be creative during their education.
Opportunities like these were never available at the old middle school when I attended, and I think they will definitely benefit the upcoming students. My middle school experience was a good one, but it was limited because of the outdated school style.
The new accommodations will allow students to advance their education in never before seen ways at Bermudian Springs. This middle school is an educational center of the future that is specifically designed to be adaptable for the unknown times ahead.
The opinions are those of Amelia Peters, a 10th grade student at Bermudian Springs High School. She toured the new middle school with Gifted Support Teacher Sarah Smith Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.