Gettysburg Lions Club’s Student of the Month for March is Daniel Sautter.
He was nominated for the award by the Gettysburg Area High School Mathematics Department.
He is the son of Richard and Carolyn Sautter.
Sautter has been a musician with the high school jazz band, orchestra, string ensemble and pit orchestra.
Sautter was also a member of the high school tennis team, Math Club and National Honor Society through which he has provided service to the community.
He plans to further his academic studies in math and music and to do post graduate work in math with a goal of doing research work.
