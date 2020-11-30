The Rotary Club of Gettysburg monthly recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in November are Jon Clinton from New Oxford High School and Ashley Simpson from Bermudian Springs High School.
Jon Clinton was presented by Joe Connolly, faculty sponsor.
Jon is the Vice President of the National Honor Society and is a member of the student council. He also serves as treasurer of the Varsity Club. Jon plays the saxophone in the high school band and is a member of the swim team where he swims the 50-meter freestyle. Jon is described as being a very intelligent and humble person who respectful and dedicated to doing and being his best. He plans to attend Penn State University through the ROTC Program to study Mechanical Engineering. Jon is the son of Hugh and Joseline Clinton.
Ashley Simpson was presented by John Livelsberger, faculty sponsor.
Ashley is a member of the student council and Interact Club. She is the Captain of the Cross Country Team and is a lead lifeguard. Ashley is at the top of her class academically and is very articulate and is a very avid, reader. She cares and looks out for others and is described as a leader who sets an example for work ethic and a high bar for excellence. She is working on a tree planting event with a local college to replenish a number of trees to replace the amount of paper the school uses. Ashley plans to attend Grove City College to be an Elementary or Special Education Major. Ashley is the daughter of Cynthia and Andrew Simpson.
The Rotary Club of Gettysburg meets noon, Mondays via Zoom and 7:30 a.m., Tuesday at Rosie’s Restaurant in New Oxford. For more information, email rotaryclubofgettysburg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.