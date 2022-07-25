“The third time’s a charm” seemed to be true for the Fairfield High School German students, who were finally to travel to Germany from June 22 to July 3, after rescheduling the trip three times because of the pandemic.
Six Fairfield High School students, Kaden Hunter, Isaac Lowe, Conor McVey, Molly Nightingale, Rachel Skoczen and Camron Wiles, and four adults including their German teacher, Frau Ute Cline, explored several cities in Germany and took a day trip to Paris, France.
Students were steeped in history while touring Berlin for three days, learning about the obstacles and hardships people endured during the Cold War era, while Berlin was divided by the well-known Berlin Wall. Students had a photo taken standing in front of the now-open Brandenburg Gate, which during the Communist reign was closed off.
The trip continued with an exciting ICE train ride with a speed of 250 mph to the partner school in Morbach/Hunsrueck near the Mosel River. There, students met their guest families, attended German school, and visited local attractions.
The oldest city of Germany, Trier, was explored by the students, where they learned about ancient Rome and the Emperor Constantine and the birthplace of Karl Marx. Students visited the cities of Bonn and Cologne and climbed over 500 steps up the steeple of the dome, where they enjoyed breathtaking views of the city and the famous Rhine River.
There are many castles in Germany, but Burg Eltz is a must see near the Mosel River valley. Fairfield students got a taste of the way of life in the 12th century while touring the castle.
The highlight of the trip was a day trip to Paris, France. Students walked up the steps of the Sacré-Cœur, under the Arc de Triomphe, shopped and ate on Champs-Élysées, and posed for a photo with the Eifel Tower.
The Fairfield High School is looking forward to hosting German students of the IGS Morbach in April 2023.
