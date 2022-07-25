“The third time’s a charm” seemed to be true for the Fairfield High School German students, who were finally to travel to Germany from June 22 to July 3, after rescheduling the trip three times because of the pandemic.

Six Fairfield High School students, Kaden Hunter, Isaac Lowe, Conor McVey, Molly Nightingale, Rachel Skoczen and Camron Wiles, and four adults including their German teacher, Frau Ute Cline, explored several cities in Germany and took a day trip to Paris, France.

