Central Penn College was ranked #10 for best value for healthcare programs in the Middle Atlantic Region, according to HealthDegreeResearch.com, according to a release from the college.
The college received this designation in the health and medical administrative services, bachelor’s degree, category.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Anne Bizup, dean of the School of Health Sciences. “Central Penn College offers a variety of healthcare degrees and certificates that enable students to enter this in-demand profession. And for those who are already working in this field, the college has multiple options for next-level advancement.”
“If you’re looking for a career where you can make a difference in people’s lives, then the healthcare profession is it,” continued Bizup, who worked as a nurse for 27 years before joining the college in 2012. “As the last 18 months have proven, healthcare workers are more essential than ever.”
Healthcare Programs
Central Penn College offers the following degree and certificate programs in the area of healthcare:
Bachelor’s Degree
· Health Science
· Healthcare Management
· RN to BSN
Associate Degree
· Medical Assisting
· Occupational Therapy Assistant
· Physical Therapist Assistant
Certificate
· Healthcare Informatics
· Healthcare Management
· Medical Assisting Diploma
· Medical Billing & Coding
· Optometric Technician
· Phlebotomy Technician
“Whether you’re a high school senior or a recent graduate, or someone looking to make a career change or advancement,” says Bizup, “Central Penn College has a healthcare program for you.”
Central Penn’s fall term starts Oct. 4.
To learn more about the college’s healthcare offerings or to apply, go to www.centralpenn.edu/academics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.