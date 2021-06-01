Gettysburg Lions Club’s December Student of the Month is Ian Bellinger.
He was nominated for the award by the Gettysburg Area High School Technology Education Department and is the son of Brandon and Rebecca Bellinger.
Active in high school sports, he has been a member of the swim team, a four-year member and captain of the soccer team, and a member and captain of the lacrosse team.
He also competed with the Chess Team for three years. Ian has volunteered his time as a camp counselor and lifeguard to the Middle School Sixth Grade Outdoor Education Camp and annually to the Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish Lenten Fish Fry.
He is considering a career in engineering, education or the military.
