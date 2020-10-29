Delone Catholic High School announced Audrey Sell, Class of 2021, has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Audrey is the daughter of Scott and Karen Sell of Gettysburg. She attended Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary K-8 school, which is now part of St. Teresa of Calcutta K-8 school.
At Delone Catholic, Audrey is active in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society), in which she serves as vice president, National English Honor Society, Interact Club, Art Club, and varsity volleyball.
In her free time, she enjoys jewelry making, drawing, painting, sewing, crocheting, and making/fixing things in general. She plans to attend college and major in some form of engineering or business
(0) comments
